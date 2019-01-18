Man sentenced to death by Lahore's gender-based violence court for raping medical student

A special Lahore court set up to deal with gender-based violence on Friday sentenced to death a man for the rape of a female medical student.

Announcing the court's first sexual violence-related verdict of the year, additional sessions judge Rehmat Ali also handed the convict Waqas Khalid a fine of Rs0.5m.

Khalid has been sentenced to death under Section 376(2) (punishment of rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The judge also announced life imprisonment for the convict, under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the PPC.

A first investigation report of the crime was filed at Lahore's Quaid-i-Azam industrial area in 2016. According to the investigation, the young woman was kidnapped, raped and then released by the convict.

The case was registered after a medical examination of the victim was conducted at a private hospital.

According to the verdict, the crime was proven through witness accounts and the government-appointed lawyer's arguments.

Following the verdict, the convict was escorted out of the premises amid tight security.