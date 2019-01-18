DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa sworn in as 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated January 18, 2019

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa ki Taqreeb e Halaf bardari
Prime Minister Imran Khan (L), President Arif Alvi (C) and Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa (R) at the oath-taking ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan (L), President Arif Alvi (C) and Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa (R) at the oath-taking ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr. ─ DawnNewsTV

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday.

Chief justice Khosa will serve as top judge for approximately 337 days and is scheduled to retire on Dec 21, 2019.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Justice Khosa before an audience of top government and military officials, Supreme Court judges, senior lawyers and dignitaries.

Profile: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Aasim Zaheer, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and members of the federal cabinet, all attended the ceremony.

A number of foreign dignitaries also took part in today's ceremony; Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi, President Supreme Court of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Narin Ferdi Sefik, Chief Judge State of Borno Nigeria Kashim Zannah, former senior puisne judge Supreme Court of India and President Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur, Savita Lokur (spouse), and Sandra E Oxner, former judge and founding president Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Canada.

Justice Khosa has, over the course of his nearly two decade long career, decided about 55,000 cases. A special bench headed by him has decided over 10,000 cases of a criminal nature since 2014.

At outgoing chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar's full court reference on Thursday, Justice Khosa introduced the agenda for his tenure: "To attend to the causes that contribute towards delay in disposition of cases at all levels of the judicial hierarchy."

Read the full text of Justice Khosa's address here.

Justice Khosa had observed that there are 1.9 million cases pending before all courts across the country compared to just 3,000 judges and magistrates. "Successive governments have failed to suitably increase the number of Judges and Magistrates on account of financial constraints."

"It is, therefore, time to take some big and hard decisions," he had said, such as "structural and systemic changes so as to minimise litigation, eliminate unnecessary delays and rationalise the workload", and redesigning and restructuring of the judicial system as a whole.

Justice Khosa also called for open and free discussion on various issues and points of contention in order to "resolve such issues through a mutually agreed course of action".

"I am conscious that the issues being faced by the justice sector are gigantic but I may assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in attending to such issues and in trying to improve the situation. With Baloch blood running in my veins, I shall fight till the end and I am confident that with the support and cooperation of my colleagues and the Bar, the struggle shall bear fruit," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 18, 2019 09:33am

Congratulations from Canada! Our. representatives and their spouses will be there! Let them pay their own expenses...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jan 18, 2019 09:34am

Change is the spice of life specially when done following rules.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jan 18, 2019 09:42am

Sir, please do not follow ex CJP's footprints!

Recommend 0
MS Khan
Jan 18, 2019 09:54am

@Kamal, A good and genuine request.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 18, 2019 10:14am

why we need these elaborate ceremonies ? why are we not learning

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jan 18, 2019 10:19am

Great! Please continue the good work started by ex CJP. Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 18, 2019 10:20am

Good luck.

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 18, 2019 10:26am

Great expectations from You sir. Former CJP has set a benchmark for performance hope you will not let down the nation.

Recommend 0
Liaquat
Jan 18, 2019 10:27am

People sincerely hope that the "Untouchables" will not remain "Untouchables!"

Recommend 0
Wajid
Jan 18, 2019 10:27am

@Kamal, you surely supporter of N league

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 18, 2019 10:33am

A very important job. Good luck, Sir.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Jan 18, 2019 10:39am

Congrats to Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on becoming CJP. Newly appointed CJP be your natural self and kindly bring positive change regarding justice system and deliverance of justice.

Recommend 0
Asfand
Jan 18, 2019 10:40am

Ex CJ has not left a legacy to remember , we are expecting the new CJ to be more impartial

Recommend 0
AW
Jan 18, 2019 10:47am

Great expectations and lots to accomplish in just 11 months. Welcome to the Chief Justice of India and other Indian judges to the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court Honorable Asif Khosa

Recommend 0
Dr B
Jan 18, 2019 10:48am

Relax bud, you got this!

Recommend 0
Aamer
Jan 18, 2019 10:49am

Justice should be the topmost priority, delayed justice is not justice but encourage more criminal minds. Poor, widows, orphan childer need priority justice to live peaceful and restful life. Justice system needs to be fixed to bring common peoples trust back in justice system.

Recommend 0
brr
Jan 18, 2019 10:56am

26th chief justice in 72 years? That is average of 3 years?

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jan 18, 2019 10:56am

@Wajid, I never supported any political party. I support independent candidates in election!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...
January 17, 2019

Bad for democracy

THE combined opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan have awakened to the need for a stronger parliament, but those...
Bahria’s ‘offer’
Updated January 17, 2019

Bahria’s ‘offer’

Machinations designed to minimise the impact of the damning May 4 verdict are now clearly afoot.
January 17, 2019

Ban on ‘Manto’

IN our corner of the world, prejudice and intolerance can sometimes follow a person well beyond his or her lifetime....