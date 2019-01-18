DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Google pays tribute to father of Pakistani cricket

Monitoring DeskUpdated January 18, 2019

Email

SCREENSHOT of the Google Doodle.
SCREENSHOT of the Google Doodle.

KARACHI: Google on Thursday released a doodle in honour of the legendary Pakistani cricketer, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, on what would have been his 94th birthday.

The search engine giant remembered Mr Kardar — who is affectionately known as “The Skipper” — with a doodle showing the cricketer play an elegant shot on the front foot.

“One of the few players to have played Test cricket for both India and Pakistan, Kardar captained Pakistan’s first Test team and is widely remembered as the father of Pakistani cricket,” Google said in its post describing the cricketer.

Born on Jan 17, 1925, in Lahore, to a prominent cricket-playing family, Mr Kardar was educated at Islamia College and travelled to England to represent India in Test play. He went on to play for Oxford and Warwickshire County Cricket Club where he was coached by the esteemed New Zealand cricketer Martin Donnelly.

Following partition in 1947, Mr Kardar joined the Pakistani team and campaigned for the country to earn full Test status, which was finally granted in 1952.

An important character in the cricket history of Pakistan, he captained the national team in their first Test series in 1952. Although India emerged victorious in the series, Pakistan achieved their first Test win under his stewardship in their only second Test outing in Lucknow.

As a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler, he amassed 927 runs in 26 matches at an average of 23.76, hitting a total of six half centuries. In bowling, he took 21 wickets at an average of 45.42. In first-class cricket, he scored 6,832 runs and took 344 wickets.

He captained Pakistan team in 23 matches, leading the national side to win over all the then Test-playing nations except South Africa, whom they never faced.

“A fierce competitor on and off the field, Kardar was deeply engaged in the organisation of Pakistani cricket, an early advocate of neutral umpires, and a passionate protester against political interference in the administration,” read the Google post.

In recognition of his contributions to Pakistani cricket, Mr Kardar received the Pride of Performance Award from the government of Pakistan in 1958.

He breathed his last at the age of 71 on April 21, 1996.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...
January 17, 2019

Bad for democracy

THE combined opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan have awakened to the need for a stronger parliament, but those...
Bahria’s ‘offer’
Updated January 17, 2019

Bahria’s ‘offer’

Machinations designed to minimise the impact of the damning May 4 verdict are now clearly afoot.
January 17, 2019

Ban on ‘Manto’

IN our corner of the world, prejudice and intolerance can sometimes follow a person well beyond his or her lifetime....