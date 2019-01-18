Women to join Levies force in Bajaur soon

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued directives for the appointment of 20 female Levies personnel in Bajaur district.

The Chief Minister Secretariat has sent a letter to the home and tribal affairs secretary, asking him to appoint female personnel against vacant posts.

“Chief Minister KP has been pleased to desire appointment of 20 female levies searchers in Bajaur district against vacant posts,” it said, adding that necessary actions would be taken as per the rules.

On Wednesday, the provincial establishment department notified to the erstwhile Fata law and order management to the provincial home and tribal affairs department.

A notification issued here said that in pursuance of integration and merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in order to provide a better line of administrative management, law and order department of merged areas secretariat along with auxiliary sections would report to the secretary home and tribal affairs of KP. The department was previously reporting to the additional chief secretary Fata.

