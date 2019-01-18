Entire Sharifpura village found stealing power
LAHORE: A Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) team disconnected power supply on Thursday to village Sharifpura (GT Road) after it found almost all residents stealing electricity directly from low tension (LT) lines.
“There were only eight houses where the residents were using electricity through legal connections. However, the rest, whose connections were already cut by the Lesco’s GT Road sub-divisional office due to non-payment, were found stealing electricity directly from the LT lines,” said a spokesman for the company.
The spokesman said the team, after finding most of the residents involved in power theft, removed two transformers installed in the village, disconnected power supply to the entire village. It also submitted applications to the respective police station for registration of FIRs against the power thieves.
Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2019
Comments (17)
And then we demand Tabdili from the PTI Governement e
Poverty is the cruelest of masters...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Propaganda is that line loses are huge in KPK ... govt should punish these thieves & make them an example ...
Stop providing electricity to the village and let them use the Solar energy equipements for electricity. Recover at least 50% of amount of the stolen power from all the thieves. Remove their meters and charge them other 50% to re-install the meters on the condition that after two months the power will be supplied. Meanwhile make a master plan ready to monitor the thieves and the power stations. It is not difficult to count the houses and their monthly bills in the village. Make this village an example.
Electricity theft is every where in Pakistan.This menace must end.On both side of Super Highway Karachi from Sohrab Goth we find Electric Kundas on all encroached lands by the Qabza Mafia with collusion with Government officials.
When there are no jobs and no income, then people have no choice but to resort to stealing to feed their children.
They’re probably using less energy than lesco sells in black market themselves.....
So is ours
Sharifpura!
Same problem in India too. In mumbra, Bhiwandi, malegaon, pockets of aurangabad no one's pays electric bill.
after all the village name is sharif pura
What about those 8 houses who were paying.
When will Wanda understand that pay as you go meters will provide the solution?
What a way to go,stealing electricity is considered no more a crime.And this a common practice in villages.Moreover,electric company employees are part of these practices.
There will be no change in Pakistan unless every Pakistani performs his/her role honestly and to the best of their ability.
@Arisar, It will not help as the meters are bypassed and electricity is stolen through direct connection from the LT lines.
Very good decision... Must take strong action against them...
And what happens to the poor law abiding citizens? why they are punished for the failure of electricity officials to find the theft in time and do remedial measure?