DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Entire Sharifpura village found stealing power

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 18, 2019

Email

There were only eight houses where the residents were using electricity through legal connections, says Lesco spokesman.
There were only eight houses where the residents were using electricity through legal connections, says Lesco spokesman.

LAHORE: A Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) team disconnected power supply on Thursday to village Sharifpura (GT Road) after it found almost all residents stealing electricity directly from low tension (LT) lines.

“There were only eight houses where the residents were using electricity through legal connections. However, the rest, whose connections were already cut by the Lesco’s GT Road sub-divisional office due to non-payment, were found stealing electricity directly from the LT lines,” said a spokesman for the company.

The spokesman said the team, after finding most of the residents involved in power theft, removed two transformers installed in the village, disconnected power supply to the entire village. It also submitted applications to the respective police station for registration of FIRs against the power thieves.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Shahid
Jan 18, 2019 10:39am

And then we demand Tabdili from the PTI Governement e

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 18, 2019 10:44am

Poverty is the cruelest of masters...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
iffi
Jan 18, 2019 10:50am

Propaganda is that line loses are huge in KPK ... govt should punish these thieves & make them an example ...

Recommend 0
AbdulRahman
Jan 18, 2019 11:16am

Stop providing electricity to the village and let them use the Solar energy equipements for electricity. Recover at least 50% of amount of the stolen power from all the thieves. Remove their meters and charge them other 50% to re-install the meters on the condition that after two months the power will be supplied. Meanwhile make a master plan ready to monitor the thieves and the power stations. It is not difficult to count the houses and their monthly bills in the village. Make this village an example.

Recommend 0
M1 Jamal
Jan 18, 2019 11:19am

Electricity theft is every where in Pakistan.This menace must end.On both side of Super Highway Karachi from Sohrab Goth we find Electric Kundas on all encroached lands by the Qabza Mafia with collusion with Government officials.

Recommend 0
Art kp
Jan 18, 2019 11:20am

When there are no jobs and no income, then people have no choice but to resort to stealing to feed their children.

Recommend 0
Art kp
Jan 18, 2019 11:22am

They’re probably using less energy than lesco sells in black market themselves.....

Recommend 0
Akbar Ali QAU
Jan 18, 2019 11:30am

So is ours

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Jan 18, 2019 11:41am

Sharifpura!

Recommend 0
Indian fan
Jan 18, 2019 11:43am

Same problem in India too. In mumbra, Bhiwandi, malegaon, pockets of aurangabad no one's pays electric bill.

Recommend 0
sentinel
Jan 18, 2019 11:45am

after all the village name is sharif pura

Recommend 0
Arisar
Jan 18, 2019 12:01pm

What about those 8 houses who were paying.

When will Wanda understand that pay as you go meters will provide the solution?

Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
Jan 18, 2019 12:05pm

What a way to go,stealing electricity is considered no more a crime.And this a common practice in villages.Moreover,electric company employees are part of these practices.

Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jan 18, 2019 12:09pm

There will be no change in Pakistan unless every Pakistani performs his/her role honestly and to the best of their ability.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jan 18, 2019 12:20pm

@Arisar, It will not help as the meters are bypassed and electricity is stolen through direct connection from the LT lines.

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Jan 18, 2019 12:47pm

Very good decision... Must take strong action against them...

Recommend 0
kitkat
Jan 18, 2019 12:59pm

And what happens to the poor law abiding citizens? why they are punished for the failure of electricity officials to find the theft in time and do remedial measure?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...
January 17, 2019

Bad for democracy

THE combined opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan have awakened to the need for a stronger parliament, but those...
Bahria’s ‘offer’
Updated January 17, 2019

Bahria’s ‘offer’

Machinations designed to minimise the impact of the damning May 4 verdict are now clearly afoot.
January 17, 2019

Ban on ‘Manto’

IN our corner of the world, prejudice and intolerance can sometimes follow a person well beyond his or her lifetime....