Entire Sharifpura village found stealing power

LAHORE: A Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) team disconnected power supply on Thursday to village Sharifpura (GT Road) after it found almost all residents stealing electricity directly from low tension (LT) lines.

“There were only eight houses where the residents were using electricity through legal connections. However, the rest, whose connections were already cut by the Lesco’s GT Road sub-divisional office due to non-payment, were found stealing electricity directly from the LT lines,” said a spokesman for the company.

The spokesman said the team, after finding most of the residents involved in power theft, removed two transformers installed in the village, disconnected power supply to the entire village. It also submitted applications to the respective police station for registration of FIRs against the power thieves.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2019