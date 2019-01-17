DAWN.COM

8-member opposition committee formed to devise joint anti-govt strategy

Javed HussainJanuary 17, 2019

Leaders of opposition parties meet at a luncheon hosted by Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday. — Photo: PML-N
An eight-member committee has been formed to devise a joint political strategy of all opposition parties on various issues of national importance, lawmakers said on Thursday.

Demonstrating a rare unity, opposition parties had on Tuesday agreed on the formation of the committee to finalise a joint strategy to give a tough time to the ruling coalition inside and outside the parliament. The body will also hold negotiations with the government on the issue of granting a second extension to the military courts set up in 2015 to try civilians on charges of terrorism.

It was decided today that the committee will have three members each from the two main opposition parties, the PPP and PML-N, and one member each from the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP), opposition MNAs told DawnNewsTV.

The PML-N representatives in the body will be Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Rana Sanallah; those from the PPP will be Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman; the ANP will be represented by Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and JUI-F by Maulana Abdul Wasay.

The names of the committee members will be publicly announced on Friday, sources said. They said the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) — a partner in the ruling coalition — will be given representation in the body in case it decides to formally join the opposition. The party's representatives had attended the meeting of opposition parties earlier in the week.

The decision to form the committee was announced by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif while talking to reporters after hosting a luncheon for leaders of the opposition parties, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Soon after the general elections, the opposition parties had agreed to jointly contest the elections for the offices of speaker, deputy speaker and prime minister. However, their alliance crumbled after the PPP refused to vote for Shahbaz Sharif for the office of prime minister in August last year.

The opposition parties then made another attempt to forge an alliance at the time of the presidential elections, but failed to field a joint candidate against the PTI nominee, Arif Alvi, when the PML-N and other opposition parties decided to support Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whereas the PPP fielded Aitzaz Ahsan for the top office.

PML N AND PTI, PPP AND PTI
Chris
Jan 17, 2019 11:31pm

That’s all they can do since their public support has vanished. I wish their meetings aren’t costing us anything.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 17, 2019 11:35pm

Thugs of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Naeem
Jan 17, 2019 11:36pm

What can be the more uniting force than Imran Khan that even Shahbaz and Zardari are uniting together. Kudoos to Imran Khan!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 17, 2019 11:36pm

Why not form a committee to work with the government for the benefit of the people...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 17, 2019 11:38pm

Imran Khan vs billions in looted wealth. It is now or never for Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
moeazzi
Jan 17, 2019 11:42pm

So called Opposition dancing on the fingers of PPP PML-N for political scoring and vendetta

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Jan 17, 2019 11:59pm

Thugs of Pakistan

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 18, 2019 12:11am

@Gordon D. Walker,
They would if they were not corrupt.

Recommend 0
Mian Shoaib
Jan 18, 2019 12:12am

@Naeem, IF PTI, Q League, MQM and Sh.Rashid can be partner then why not PPP and PML-N. This is politics.

Recommend 0

