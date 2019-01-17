DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MBBS student found dead in hostel room at Jamshoro medical university

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated January 17, 2019

Email

A student was found dead on Thursday in his hostel room at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro in an apparent suicide. — File photo
A student was found dead on Thursday in his hostel room at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro in an apparent suicide. — File photo

A third-year MBBS student was found shot dead in his hostel room at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Sindh's Jamshoro district, officials said on Thursday.

The body of the 20-year-old student was found with a gunshot wound on his temple and a pistol in his right hand; it was subsequently shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's city branch for a post-mortem examination.

LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bikha Ram said the deceased student was alone in his room in the Ibn-e-Sina hostel. When his roommate — who had gone out to attend some programme — returned to the dorm, he found the room's door locked. He broke it open to find his roommate's body lying on the bed, the VC added.

Police reached the site of the incident and seized the weapon found at the scene.

Dr Ram said he has formed an inquiry committee comprising the hostel provost, director of student affairs, warden and the campus director to determine the circumstances that led to the student's death.

He said the incident was an "apparent suicide", but the cause of the death was yet to be determined.

According to the VC, the committee will also investigate how the deceased student had apparently managed to bring the gun to the hostel room. The incident has highlighted the need for some preventative measures to be taken by the hostel administration, Dr Ram said.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tauqir Naeem said the death appeared to be a suicide "on the face of it", but added that the incident would be probed.

He said they had learnt that a brother of the deceased was battling cancer while another brother had previously died of the same disease.

Dr Ram also quoted the student's friends as saying that he (the deceased) remained depressed allegedly due to his brother's illness.

According to the VC, the young man had reportedly sent a text message to his roommate saying "Aaj ki raat bari yadgar hogi (Tonight will be very memorable)", but the roommate had not understood the meaning of the message at the time.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
sana pitras
Jan 17, 2019 08:37pm

what is the real reason behind that happen

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jan 17, 2019 08:42pm

It's sad tragedy where a young medical student apparently committed suicide-RIP

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Jan 17, 2019 09:03pm

very sad incident..

Recommend 0
wshaikh
Jan 17, 2019 09:26pm

Very sad and tragic. My thoughts and prayers with the deceased and his family.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 17, 2019 09:30pm

What a waste of a young life and a potential medical professional. Condolences...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jan 17, 2019 09:33pm

Depression not treated rightly leads to such incidents. Education institutes should provide channels for students where they can speak about their problems confidentially.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fire hazards

Fire hazards

Durable solutions must be worked out to prevent fire tragedies.

Editorial

January 17, 2019

Bad for democracy

THE combined opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan have awakened to the need for a stronger parliament, but those...
Bahria’s ‘offer’
Updated January 17, 2019

Bahria’s ‘offer’

Machinations designed to minimise the impact of the damning May 4 verdict are now clearly afoot.
January 17, 2019

Ban on ‘Manto’

IN our corner of the world, prejudice and intolerance can sometimes follow a person well beyond his or her lifetime....
A crime unpunished
Updated January 16, 2019

A crime unpunished

Case against Rao Anwar could have been a turning point in the bloody saga of staged encounters.
Updated January 16, 2019

Diplomatic spats

The 1992 bilateral code of conduct has survived many ups and downs and acute tensions.
Updated January 16, 2019

‘All you need is love’

Every year, state and private institutions alike descend into paroxysms of panic at the advent of Valentine’s Day.