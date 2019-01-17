DAWN.COM

Afghan president thanks PM Khan for Pakistan's 'sincere facilitation' of peace efforts

Sanaullah KhanJanuary 17, 2019

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the ongoing international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

During the call, Ghani "expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation of these efforts" that were initiated by US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Khan assured the Afghan president that Pakistan was making "sincere efforts for a negotiated settlement" of the Afghan conflict through an inclusive peace process, "as part of shared responsibility".

Ghani invited the premier to visit Afghanistan at his earliest convenience and Khan reciprocated by inviting the Afghan president to visit Pakistan.

"Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues," the press release said.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
