Peace talks with Taliban will happen soon: US envoy

ReutersUpdated January 17, 2019

Talks between the Taliban, US officials have hit a roadblock after the hardline militants cancelled the fourth round. — File
KABUL: The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan on Wednesday said talks with the Taliban will “happen very soon” but if the insurgents continue to fight, then American forces would support Afghan forces in the war.

Talks between the Taliban and American officials have hit a roadblock after the hardline militants cancelled the fourth round of peace talks last week and rejected the involvement of the Afghan government in the dialogue.

On Tuesday, the Taliban threatened to pull out of the peace process with the United States if they diverted from the issue of foreign force withdrawal from Afghanistan, a key demand of the insurgents to end the 17-year war.

The Taliban’s warning came hours after Zalmay Khalilzad landed in Afghanistan after meeting officials from India, China and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the peace process. “If the Taliban want to talk, we can talk. If they want to fight, we can fight,” Khalilzad told journalists in Kabul.

The White House has said President Donald Trump had not issued orders to the Pentagon to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, but the White House has not denied reports that the United States plans to pull out some of the 14,000-strong force currently deployed.

Khalilzad said: “We hope that they [Taliban] want to make peace. But if they do not choose to come to the table, if they choose to continue fighting, the United States will stand with the Afghan people and the Afghan government and support them.”

Speaking about the next date for a meeting with the Taliban, he said: “We are hopeful it will happen very soon. That’s what we’re working towards.” “What we want is to see this conflict end through negotiation, to continue our partnership with Afghanistan and to ensure no terrorist threatens either of us,” Khalilzad told reporters.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2019

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Gazal
Jan 17, 2019 10:53am

Just dreaming.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 17, 2019 11:04am

Peace? We can only hope it comes soon...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 17, 2019 12:10pm

Khalilzad think himself very genius and talks about Peace with Talibans all the time. We are hearinfpg samething for the last three decades. Whom he is making fool? Himself or Afghans?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 17, 2019 01:00pm

@Saif Zulfiqar , the american. public, and some inpakistan. in reality, whatever he says, assume that his objective is 180 degrees from it. he lies, like Trump, Obama, and previous US Presidents. look at the fraudulent mideast peace process, orchestrated by the Zionists.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 17, 2019 02:07pm

Lots of Good Luck. You will need it all.

Recommend 0

