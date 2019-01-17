DAWN.COM

NA must debate withdrawal of Rs3m from Musharraf’s accounts: PML-N

Ikram JunaidiUpdated January 17, 2019

PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal said withdrawal of money from bank accounts showed Supreme Court's orders had been ignored. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Wednesday submitted six adjournment motions seeking debate on different issues, including cash withdrawal from former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf’s frozen bank accounts and increase in prices of medicines.

One of the adjournment motions, a copy of which is available with Dawn, stated that recent reports of cash withdrawal from the former military ruler Gen Musharraf’s frozen bank accounts had raised serious doubts over the ongoing impartial accountability mantra of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“This is a clear evidence of incompetence and politicisation of the government departments by incumbent rulers, and is a serious failure of the government in upholding court orders. It is requested to adjourn proceedings of the National Assembly and discuss the issue,” the motion stated.

Adjournment motions tabled in the house seeking discussion on drug price hike, Mohmand dam contract, power crisis

According to media reports, around Rs3 million had been withdrawn from the frozen bank accounts of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, said that withdrawal of the money from the bank accounts showed that orders of the Supreme Court had been ignored.

The adjournment motion, regarding the increase in prices of medicines by nine to 15 per cent, stated that the recent increase in prices of medicines, including essential and life-saving drugs, had badly affected all segments of society.

“This unprecedented increase in prices of medicines has a serious impact on the welfare of the common man and the issue is clear evidence of mismanagement and incompetence of the government,” he said.

Through other adjournment motions, the PML-N has sought debate on the power crisis, award of contract for the Mohmand dam, progress in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and increase in debt.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2019

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Sameer
Jan 17, 2019 08:10am

Where PMLN is right, I will agree. Time to take action. Proper inquiry must be conducted.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Jan 17, 2019 08:21am

Debate on 3m rupees withdrawals from Gen Musharraf account if any is a healthy practice in democracy, but we all know well how critically sick is Gen Sahab abroad and how expensive the treatments are abroad, besides all that money is white money and well documented , the freezing of legitimate money is itself null & void ab anitio. Must remember it was not a ‘ fake account’ like some opposition leaders have. Earlier one of the opposition leader swap liquor bottles with honey & olive oil,but the CJP did not press on that matter. As regards increase in medicines prices it is obviously due to devaluation, and PTI is not responsible for devaluation as it happened due to bad policies of Ishaq Dar. As regards Dam Contract, It’s the most wise decision the contractor in debate is the most prestigious and reliable, it has appropriate assets in Pakistan with a wonderful tax payer record. The award of contract is perfectly right in preferring domestic contractors to fulfill project in time.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 17, 2019 08:32am

PTI government will fall if it decides to do that.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jan 17, 2019 08:39am

Unfortunately, no body can question the generals!

Recommend 0
Chaos
Jan 17, 2019 08:54am

How about NA questioning your partner in crime , the PPP’s money laundering schemes

Recommend 0

