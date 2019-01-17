DAWN.COM

LEAs told to ensure strict vigilance of Afghan DPs

Mohammad AsgharUpdated January 17, 2019

Officials say there are many unregistered Afghans who have obtained Pakistani identity documents using illegal means. — File photo
Officials say there are many unregistered Afghans who have obtained Pakistani identity documents using illegal means. — File photo

RAWALPINDI: Express­ing concern over the presence of a large number of Afghans living in Pakistan, the government has directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure strict vigilance and security till the repatriation process is completed.

The issue of Afghans living in Pakistan and their repatriation was discussed at a meeting held in Islamabad recently. Senior officials of the federal government and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the presence of a large number of Afghans (registered and unregistered) in Pakistan was a point of concern for law enforcement agencies. The officials were of the view that although the number of unregistered refugees was collated by the police through FIRs registered, there was a need to chalk out a comprehensive strategy at the national level for their repatriation.

Officials say there are many unregistered Afghans who have obtained Pakistani identity documents using illegal means

It was also pointed out that majority of the Afghan settlers were not willing to return and so a clear-cut policy might be devised for their early repatriation. The law enforcement agencies officials said that there was an urgent need to develop a mechanism for re-verification of Afghan refugees through biometric systems as 32 per cent of them were living in camps but the remaining 68pc were living outside camps.

The intelligence officials said that there were many unregistered Afghans who had settled in Pakistan and obtained Pakistani identity documents using illegal means. They suggested that till completion of the repatriation, the security around the refugees must be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting asked the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions to share data of the total number of Afghans living in Pakistan and directed law enforcement agencies to ensure strict vigilance and security till the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government recently chalked out standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the security of foreigners, especially Chinese.

It was observed by the law enforcement agencies that foreigners were visiting sensitive locations without acquiring no objection certificate (NOC) from intelligence agencies concerned and provincial and district governments.

The fresh guideline was given to all divisional police chiefs and commissioners and suggested that all foreigners shall report their dep­arture and arrival details.

In line with the fresh SOP, computerised database and biometric record of each foreigner living or working in the area of jurisdiction of police will be maintained and the record will be tallied with the Federal Investigation Agency’s records.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2019

