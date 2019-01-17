Govt seeks opposition’s support on ‘mini-budget’

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday sought the opposition’s support on the ‘mini-budget’ to be announced on Jan 23.

In this regard, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser facilitated two meetings between the government and opposition in which the issues of the mini-budget and formation of committees of the National Assembly were discussed.

Meanwhile, some TV channels reported that the government has also sought support of the opposition on the issue of extension of military courts, whose two-year term is set to expire on March 30.

Speaker facilitates two meetings between the two sides which also discussed formation of house committees

In the morning, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar met in the speaker’s chamber.

Later, the speaker hosted a dinner in which the opposition was asked to support the mini-budget. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Ghulam Mustafa Shah of the PPP and Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N also attended the dinner.

Sources told Dawn that Speaker Qaiser urged the opposition to help him in running the house smoothly and avoid agitation and protest so that the legislation work could be done.

Meanwhile, the speaker announced 93 friendship committees to liaise with different countries on parliamentary affairs. The PML-N will head 17 committees and the PPP 14.

Mr Qaiser also announced formation of a 20-member committee on National Assembly’s five-year strategic plans and legislation business. Opposition parties will also get representation in this committee.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2019