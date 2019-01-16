Instead of soft music, PIA to now welcome passengers with Qaseeda Burda Sharif

The Pakistan Internat­ional Airlines (PIA) has decided to welcome passengers on board with the Qaseeda Burda Sharif playing in the background, instead of soft music.

A rendition of the Qaseeda Burda Sharif, a popular Islamic hymn, will be played while passengers board PIA airplanes for all domestic and international flights, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.com on Wednesday.

The hymn will also be played during taxiing — but only on flights heading to the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Madina.

The PIA spokesperson denied reports that the national flag-carrier had banned all sorts of music on its flights, saying passengers will have access to the inflight entertainment system available on the aircraft.

PIA flights traditionally also commence with a recitation of the Islamic prayer said at the start of a journey.