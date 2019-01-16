DAWN.COM

Instead of soft music, PIA to now welcome passengers with Qaseeda Burda Sharif

Dawn.comUpdated January 16, 2019

The Qaseeda Burda Sharif, a popular Islamic hymn, will be played while passengers board PIA airplanes. — Photo: PIA/File
The Pakistan Internat­ional Airlines (PIA) has decided to welcome passengers on board with the Qaseeda Burda Sharif playing in the background, instead of soft music.

A rendition of the Qaseeda Burda Sharif, a popular Islamic hymn, will be played while passengers board PIA airplanes for all domestic and international flights, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.com on Wednesday.

The hymn will also be played during taxiing — but only on flights heading to the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Madina.

The PIA spokesperson denied reports that the national flag-carrier had banned all sorts of music on its flights, saying passengers will have access to the inflight entertainment system available on the aircraft.

PIA flights traditionally also commence with a recitation of the Islamic prayer said at the start of a journey.

Tanveer
Jan 16, 2019 11:38pm

Just love burda sharif wont mind ...and would love to start using PIA - get your act together and PIA can become Best in the world again

Anonymous
Jan 16, 2019 11:47pm

Good initiative by Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Nayyar Rashid
Jan 16, 2019 11:55pm

Instead of this PIA should work on improving the behaviour of flight attendants and it's airplane... These things do not count when there is no overall quality...

Amjad Wyne
Jan 16, 2019 11:56pm

Music did not destroy PIA and Qaseeda will not save it...the idea that such gimmicks can compensate for theft of property, drug smuggling, people trafficking, poor management and lack of professionalism rampant across PIA is beyond human imagination.

zia
Jan 16, 2019 11:57pm

I am a regular traveler on one of PK most profitable route between Toronto/Pakistan, None of their in flight entertainment system works, Same is the case with reading lights and other call buttons, Your only enjoyment is to close your eyes and have a nice sleep with a break for hard to digest food.

Nadeem Yousuf
Jan 16, 2019 11:59pm

I thought PIA needed a revival to survive!

Reality
Jan 17, 2019 12:04am

Inflight entertainment systems are usually not working on International flights. We had had 2 bad experiences.

Jawad Asif
Jan 17, 2019 12:10am

Is this really required ?? Let people decide what they want to hear. You please improve services instrad

