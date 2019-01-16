DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP suspends membership of 332 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details

Dawn.comJanuary 16, 2019

Email

No salary or benefits shall be accrued by the suspended lawmakers, beginning January 16, until the submission of the statements of assets and liabilities. —Dawn Archives
No salary or benefits shall be accrued by the suspended lawmakers, beginning January 16, until the submission of the statements of assets and liabilities. —Dawn Archives

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday suspended the memberships of 332 members of the parliament and provincial assemblies for failing to submit details of their assets, according to a notification issued by the commission.

The suspended lawmakers include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Health Services (NHS) Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, PPP's Tariq Bashir Cheema, and BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal.

No salary or benefits shall be accrued by the suspended lawmakers, beginning January 16, until the submission of the statements of assets and liabilities, DawnNewsTV reported.

As per the ECP notification, 72 members of the National Assembly and 20 members of the Senate now stand suspended. It further states that the statement of assets and liabilities of 115 members of the Punjab Assembly, 52 members of the Sindh Assembly, 54 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 19 members of the Balochistan Assembly is also awaited.

The ECP in its notification said that the Elections Act 2017 requires that "every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children".

Those who have failed to submit the details "shall cease to function as members with immediate effect till such statements are submitted by them", the ECP has informed the suspended lawmakers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Jan 16, 2019 07:01pm

Good. Let them stay out permanently.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

A crime unpunished
Updated January 16, 2019

A crime unpunished

Case against Rao Anwar could have been a turning point in the bloody saga of staged encounters.
Updated January 16, 2019

Diplomatic spats

The 1992 bilateral code of conduct has survived many ups and downs and acute tensions.
Updated January 16, 2019

‘All you need is love’

Every year, state and private institutions alike descend into paroxysms of panic at the advent of Valentine’s Day.
Updated January 15, 2019

Economic transparency

Discretion is fine and has its place in deal-making but transparency and disclosure requirements must not be jettisoned.
January 15, 2019

Evicted traders

THE anti-encroachment drive launched by the KMC late last year upon court orders has elicited a variety of opinions,...
January 15, 2019

Australia cricket tour

THE recent decision of the Australian cricket administrators to not send their cricket team to tour Pakistan for a...