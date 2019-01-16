Trans activist moves court against harassment, torture of transgender community in Lahore

Lahore-based transgender rights activist Hina Shahzadi on Wednesday moved a sessions court against the harassment and torture of the transgender community in the city as members of the community also staged a silent protest against mistreatment.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bashir Ahmed Nasir and Station House Officer Mohammad Javed of Misri Shah Police Station were made a party in the petition which sought protection for members of the transgender community in Lahore.

Shahzadi contended that trans people are teased and subjected to torture without any reason. She alleged that a prime suspect, along with others, subjected trans people to sexual harassment and torture.

The petitioner also said that members of the community often receive death threats. Shahzadi asked the court to provide security to trans people and order action against the suspect.

The sessions court has received the petition, which is yet to be marked to a judge for hearing.

Last year, the National Assembly passed the landmark Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2017. The law enables trans people to be recognised as they perceive themselves and register with the government institutions as transgenders.

It also provides them basic rights such as obtaining driver's licences and passports. The bill was presented by PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar. It was unanimously approved by Senate in March 2018.