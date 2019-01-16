Ownership of Karachi's JPMC, NICVD, NICH to remain with federal govt, SC rules

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Sindh government's request for ownership of three major Karachi hospitals, and wrapped up a dispute between the provincial government and the Centre over the control of the hospitals.

The Sindh government had approached the Supreme Court with the claim that since the subject of health had been devolved to provinces under the 18th Amendment, the management of the hospitals ─ namely the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC), National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) ─ should rest with it.

A five-member bench headed by the chief justice had taken up a set of appeals by the Sindh government against the July 4, 2016 verdict of the Sindh High Court, declaring that these institutions fell within the scope of the Entry 16 of the federal legislative list and, therefore, within the exclusive federal domain.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who was heading the three-judge bench hearing the case read out the verdict in court today. The reasons behind the ruling would be listed in a detailed judgement later.

The court in its verdict rejected the Sindh government's request and said that control of all three hospitals would remain with the Centre.