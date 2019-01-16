Ownership of Karachi's JPMC, NICVD, NICH to remain with federal govt, SC rules
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Sindh government's request for ownership of three major Karachi hospitals, and wrapped up a dispute between the provincial government and the Centre over the control of the hospitals.
The Sindh government had approached the Supreme Court with the claim that since the subject of health had been devolved to provinces under the 18th Amendment, the management of the hospitals ─ namely the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC), National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) ─ should rest with it.
A five-member bench headed by the chief justice had taken up a set of appeals by the Sindh government against the July 4, 2016 verdict of the Sindh High Court, declaring that these institutions fell within the scope of the Entry 16 of the federal legislative list and, therefore, within the exclusive federal domain.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who was heading the three-judge bench hearing the case read out the verdict in court today. The reasons behind the ruling would be listed in a detailed judgement later.
The court in its verdict rejected the Sindh government's request and said that control of all three hospitals would remain with the Centre.
Extremely important decision for improving the health care service , already health care facilities under Sindh government in poor condition and lacking basic facilities
"The court in its verdict rejected the Sindh government's request and said that control of all three hospitals would remain with the Centre. " SC has given a chance to PTI to prove that they are the representatives of Karachi. PTI will not be pleased, they don't have any more pretext to neglect Karachi, and cannot hide anymore behind Sindh government's lack of cooperation.
One of the best SC judgement. So far the 18th Amendment has caused harm to Federation, the instant judgement can be a beginning to strike out all the malafide paragraphs from 18th Amendment one by one. Karachi is still the financial capital of Pakistan, hence must have attention of its facelift, the roads, traffic, healthcare,security, business environment, austerity measures, many issues to be resolved.
Simply, there is a political mess in both Sind and Punjab, because AAZ, NS and SS are accused and convicted of corrupt practices and have been directly involved in black activities. These are the ground realities and, as a result, democracy is in danger and corrupt politicians are seeking a way out through internal and external pressure on PTI's government, influence and trying to seek NRO, so that they run away with tax payers looted money.
this mean 55% of job will be taken by Punjab....
A hope of better medical facilities for poor people of Sindh.
@shamshad,
Still better than the ghost employees that the Sindh government excel in...
@BAXAR, with the level of corruption under the ppp Sindh government the pti is not the one to neglect Karachi, rather the ppp who have been in power in Sindh for the past 10 YEARS have a lot to answer for.
Once again, great decision by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, one day before his retirement. Well done and keep it up.
@Magnanimous approach, quite right