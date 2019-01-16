Teacher gets pre-arrest bail in corporal punishment case in KP

HARIPUR: A schoolteacher secured bail from a local court to prevent arrest by the police in a corporal punishment case.

The development comes as the police registered a criminal case under Section 34 of the KP Child Protection Welfare Act, 2010, against teacher Ahmad Shahzad for beating up a 10th grader in Khanpur tehsil here.

Mushtaq Ahmad of Khanpur told the police that his son, Faizan Ali, was enrolled in Tameer-i-Millat Public School, whose administration informed him on Tuesday about the son’s hospitalisation after fainting on campus. He added that he found his son to be unconsciousness in the hospital with marks of torture visible on body.

The complaint said his son was later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he regained consciousness and disclosed that he’d collapsed after teacher Ahmad Shahzad repeatedly hit his head with a bamboo stick over a minor mistake.

SMUGGLING BID FOILED: The Khanpur police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs to Khanpur area and arrested a man.

SHO of Khanpur police station Ejaz Khan said on a tip-off, he stopped a car near Sultanpur village and seized 2,000 grammes of charas and thee containers full of locally-made liquor during the search of the car’s hidden cavities. He said the police registered a case against the suspected drug pusher, Mohammad Yasir of Mohra Ghazan village.

FIVE INJURED IN ACCIDENT: At least five passengers, including three women, were injured when their van hit a motorcycle head-on near Sera-i-Saleh area here on Tuesday.

The police and witnesses said a van bound for Rehana village carried women, who were returning after attending a marriage ceremony in Haripur city.

The accident injured van passengers Zeenat Bibi, Fakhri Bibi and Zubaiba and motorcyclists Ahsan Javed andAmmad Ahmad.

The rescuers shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital, whose doctors referred Ahsan Javed to the Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, due to critical condition. The rest remained under treatment at the DHQ.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2019