4 policemen suspended for consuming energy drink during raid at Karachi 'sheesha bar'

Four policemen have been suspended for consuming an energy drink during a raid by law enforcement personnel on a sheesha bar in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood, a police statement said.

A team of South district police had on Sunday (January 13) carried out a raid on the Morocco Lounge café located in DHA Phase V, on reports that a sheesha bar was being operated inside the facility, a press release issued by SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

According to the statement, a large quantity of "unhealthy" tobacco sheesha was recovered during the raid.

Police had also registered a case against the owners of the café for "secretly" operating a sheesha bar.

During the raid, four policemen had consumed Red Bull energy drink that was available at the restaurant, SSP Shah said.

Footage obtained by DawnNewsTV showed a number of policemen reaching into a mini fridge and retrieving what appeared to be cans of drinks. At least one cop was also caught munching on what appeared to be a snack.

"Departmental action" was taken against the four police officials, and they have since been suspended, the police statement said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of media reports regarding the police party "allegedly torturing citizens and holding [them] hostage" during the raid at the restaurant. TV footage showed armed policemen dragging and shoving a couple of men, who appeared to be employees.

According to a press release, the Sindh police chief has directed the SSP South to immediately submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

SSP Shah in his statement said the running of sheesha bars was "not permitted in any condition" in the district South, including Clifton division. Action against such facilities will continue in the district, the officer added.