DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ATC seeks reply from FIA prosecutor on transactions in Musharraf's frozen bank accounts

Tahir NaseerJanuary 15, 2019

Email

Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan expressed displeasure at a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of former president Pervez Musharraf. — File photo
Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan expressed displeasure at a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of former president Pervez Musharraf. — File photo

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday sought a reply from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) special prosecutor as to how there was a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of former president retired General Pervez Musharraf.

In a previous hearing of the Benazir Bhutto murder case on December 15, the court had issued arrest warrants for FIA special prosecutor Khwaja Imtiaz and FIA Station House Officer (SHO) Azmat Mahmood for failing to appear in court and not providing details of Musharraf's assets. They were again summoned on January 15 (today).

The duo, who were present in the court today, apologised to judge Muhammad Asghar Khan for their absence in previous court proceedings. Subsequently, their arrest warrants were cancelled.

The special prosecutor provided details of Musharraf's farmhouse, five plots and eight bank accounts to the court.

Judge Khan expressed displeasure at a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of Musharraf — the main accused in the Benazir murder case as per a challan submitted by the FIA in 2013.

The FIA in its four-point charge sheet had accused Musharraf of hatching a conspiracy, in connection with the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

"How is there a reduction in the bank accounts from 2016?" the court asked the prosecutor, seeking a reply explaining the activity in the frozen bank accounts.

"Why is there a difference in details of the bank accounts provided two years ago and the current amount in the accounts?" the judge questioned.

While directing the prosecutor to inform the court of the former president's transactions, Judge Khan adjourned the hearing of the case until February 15.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
A shah
Jan 15, 2019 06:47pm

Why is this man not in jail?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Atlas bolted

Atlas bolted

The right economic solution lies between two extremes.

Editorial

Updated January 15, 2019

Economic transparency

Discretion is fine and has its place in deal-making but transparency and disclosure requirements must not be jettisoned.
January 15, 2019

Evicted traders

THE anti-encroachment drive launched by the KMC late last year upon court orders has elicited a variety of opinions,...
January 15, 2019

Australia cricket tour

THE recent decision of the Australian cricket administrators to not send their cricket team to tour Pakistan for a...
January 14, 2019

Child brides

CHILD marriages are a regressive practice that deeply harms the girl child — typically made the victim of such a...
January 14, 2019

Typhoid crisis

IT has been at least a couple of years, now, that medical associations have been pointing out the outbreak of a...