SC rejects Bahria Town's offer to deposit Rs250 billion to avoid NAB reference
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Bahria Town's offer to deposit Rs250 billion to avoid legal proceedings for illegally acquiring land for its projects in Karachi, Islamabad and Murree.
An implementation bench of the apex court was hearing a case pertaining to the implementation on a May 4, SC verdict against Bahria Town. Under the order, the court had barred M/s Bahria Town Karachi from selling any plot or constructed apartment in the housing scheme on the outskirts of the port city, declaring the grant of land to the Malir Development Authority and its exchange with the land of the private land developers illegal and void ab initio.
At the outset of today's hearing, a counsel on behalf of Bahria Town offered to submit Rs200 billion to waive off charges against the real estate developer.
Justice Azmat Saeed, who was heading the three-member bench, reminded the counsel that a fine of Rs285 billion had been imposed on Bahria Town in 2004. "If the fine money is increased by 40 per cent, it will amount to Rs300bn."
Justice Saeed noted that three separate verdicts had been passed against Bahria Town, so it should make "separate and reasonable" offers for its projects in Karachi, Islamabad and Murree.
At this, Bahira Town's counsel increased the offer to Rs250bn.
"This is not a suitable way to deal with [the apex court]," Justice Saeed said, reprimanding the lawyer. "We may ask the National Accountability Bureau to file a reference."
The counsel sought one week's time to file a reply. Justice Saeed granted the plea and directed Bahria Town to submit written offers in all the three cases.
"Our mistake was not that big," the counsel argued.
"Mistake is supposed to be of one or two kanals, not of thousands of acres," the judge replied.
The implementation bench was formed after the court had dropped the review petitions filed against its May 4 judgement barring Bahria Town Karachi from selling any plots or constructed apartments.
In its May 4 judgement, the court had declared the grant of land to the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and its exchange with the land of Bahria Town illegal and void. It had also directed NAB to continue its probe into the matters of the developer.
During the last hearing in the case, the bench had ordered the bureau to file separate references on a series of matters stemming from the Bahria Town Karachi project, including the arrears of three MDA projects.
During an earlier hearing, the court had reprimanded NAB, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and the administration of Bahria Town, over what it termed their "non-cooperation" in implementing a ruling of the apex court.
Justice Saeed had warned the respondents that the judges were "about to lose their temperament" and directed NAB to ensure progress "through its actions".
10 bn dollars and in received in foreign currency, nothing less please.
Just imagine how much Bahria has looted to be happy with paying 2 Billion dollars just to avoid scrutiny! Unimaginable!
Just how much tax does Bahria actually pay? If it has 250 billion rupees lying spare in accounts.
Why does the state allow companies like Bahria Town to make a fool out of common people.
Well done Supre Court long live CJP Inshallah Pakistan is on right track
charge them around 500 blns and the dam problem is solved
250 bn is not enough. 20 bn is what he paid the Sind Government (recall: approx 20,000 acres @ approx 1,000,000 per acre). What he has sold that land onwards at, now thats much higher. Just imagine, 1 acre has 4 plots of 1000 sq yards, assuming 50% non-utillization (roads, parks etc), that would mean 2 plots of 1000 sq yard, together they sell at not less than 5 core (i.e. 50 times the purchase price). Thats a revenue of PKR 10,000 bn (yes about 7 bn dollars!). How much would it have cost Malik Riaz to develop the land? Be generous to the man, say 2 bn dollars (thats how much it costs to build a medium dam). That means 5 bn dollars in profit. So SC, please ask him to deposit at least 10 bn dollars assuming similar scale of corruption in other projects. 10 bn dollars is 1,400 bn rupees, six times of what is offered. This money can then be used to resettle the poor displaced, and the final customers of BTK can keep their land, not to mention build a dam as well.
Great going. SC must ensure that all the culprits and their sponsors and promoters are punished while taking care that the people who have spent their life savings are protected.
This is first confession to defend an empire allegedly built on bullyings & bribes...
After this fine, it is also important that the government should not allow Bahria to start a project on any "New" land
Baharia flourished under musharraf and zardari.they ran away from punjab because of chaudhary nisar.as bahria was looting punjab .its time they back the country minimum amount of 750 billion
Had the Malir Development Authority been true to its charter and developed the land at its own, no such a big issue would have cropped up. It proves that, there were enormous possibilities but the Authority's officers because of their own greedy reasons remained complacent. The officials of Authority, all during the period since inception, should be taken to task for being indifferent.
Corruption in every sector. I feel sorry for the govt of PM Khan to what they have inherited. People of Pakistan should have patience and let IK deal with issues but IT WILL TAKE TIME and hopefully the end will be beneficial for pakistan especially when we lock all thiefs who have bankrupted Pakistan.
Open bribery attempt.
wonderful, so they are offering Rs 250 billion, imagine what was the quantum of wrongdoing in this project.
@H.Malik, Its in Trillions
@Hasan, you said, "Just imagine, 1 acre has 4 plots of 1000 sq yards"? How can it be imagined? It is pure basics. One acre is exactly equal to 4,840 sq yards, and not 4,000 sq yards, as you imagined.
They should pay fine as decided by Court but officials involved should still be tried for their negligence and lack of protection of public property.
It is true they have received dollars for a lot of property they sold. Therefore payment in dollars is justified.
@H.Malik, Read well...Get your eye sight checked not 2 Billion its 250 Billion....
According to the media reports:
In 2012, Suddle commission had incriminated Malik Riaz in a colossal tax evasion that amounted to Rs 119.4 billion, and proposed that a penalty for concealment of assets in wealth statements filed with income tax returns be enforced on the property tycoon in its interim results.
How much money in Taxes he owes now?
@Shehzaad, he said 2 billion USD not PKR. It is around 1.8-9 Billion USD
its about time bahria town be nationalized and its owners put behind bars!
What happened to the Shoaib Saddle commission report?
Was there any cover up?
I bet, if bahria town karachi had not used this land, it would remain unused for next 100 years like it was sitting for previous 70 years. Development of Bahria town Karachi opportunities to many other societies defence 2 and others. Our officials with power, not only do not do anything worth while themselves, but can not see anybody else doing good.
All those who were partners in crime should also be taken to task for their collaboration against innocent public specially overseas Pakistani citizens who sent hard earned valuable foreign exchanges only to be disappointed due to bad governance and corrupt practices.
@Hasan, And what will happen to that 10 bn once it is paid to the government? It will end up in the accounts of MNA and bureaucrats. There is so much other land between karachi and hyderabad. Why doesn't government develop it and sell it to public and compete with bahria town? Its not government's job to rob rich people of the country, its job is to create wealth.
Why taking an offer? BT should face NAB!
Why not use their expertise in building the millions of promised low priced homes. This can be their penalty.
That’s peanuts.
Just goes to show how much money the corrupt are playing with, that's enough for free healthcare and education for the next 10 years and then some change left over.
Peanuts. Only the lands acquired for Bahria town Karachi are worth 650 billion rupees at least. The tower land, the Rawalpindi and Murree lands and the fine, put them together and it all wouldn't sum up to less than a 1000 billion rupees. The recent devaluation would put it even higher. I would take 400 billion now and then ask them to pay 50 billion a year for 10 coming years. And agreeing to this, Malik sahib should feel himself a winner as otherwise a jail term for the committed crimes could also be attached to the verdict.
@Hasan
1 Acre = 4,800 square yards 1 Acre = 160 Marla 1 Acre = 8 Kanal
Where did you get this figure that Sindh government sell the land to Baharia Town for Rs1 Lakh per Acre?
Each& every official involved/ complicit in this national loot should be punished and made an example for others
@Imran
Whole heartedly agreed!
@saeed, a lot can be achieved with 10 bn USD or 1,400 bn rupees. In rupees, the government can retire a significant portion of its domestic debt, reducing domestic debt servicing by approx. 100 bn rupees, that goes a long way in curtailing 'fiscal deficit' which has been a pain for the government.
One organization or one business person who has delivered good housing, clean living environments and structured way of society rules is Bharia Town. No other developed communities can surpass or compete with Bharia Towns livings. Compensate the affected people and fine Bahria Town appropriately.
If they are happy with paying 2 billion dollars then one has to wonder how much it has cost the country when you add all the looting together. Yes corruption is the number one issue in this country no doubt about it.
@Shan, Not 1 lakh per acre, 10 lakhs, check this report out: https://www.dawn.com/news/1432621
Yes, 1 Acre is 4,800 sq yards, my workings are conservative.
@saeed, Its not the governments job do develop land. Correct, the government ought to encourage economic activity and wealth creation, not rob the rich, but a rich crook is different. A crook is a crook, rich or poor in any civilized society.
Wow. And what about our beloved DHA are they also going to be put answerable for their land grabbing across the country?
@Shehzaad, And you need to get your sense checked before commenting. He has written 2 billion dollars not rupees.
Rs. 250 Billion = Rs 250,000,000,000 = $1.67 Billion, quite a large sum for a fine. Must have been a huge fraud which could not have been consummated without the convivial of the then governments highest levels. Get them too. And get back what they got paid too.
The service lane in front of newly constructed Bakhtower in clifton is also enchroched upon by the tower administration.
Now we know why a fort like residence was built for Zardari in Lahore.
Most of the overseas Pakistani and everyone in Pakistan has paid all instalments to Bahria so Malik Riaz will not lose much but common people. Court must resolve this issue as soon as possible as it has impacted foreign investment in Pakistan as no one trust any property developers in Pakistan. Court also picked up this very late.
@Hasan, Yes, a lot can be done with or without this money, but the question is would they do it. If they were so capable they would have already done it, but they did not. History tells us, they will not do it. The land Bahria used in Karachi was worthless piece of land. It became worth while because bahria town did development work on it first and then put it for sale. Go and check BTK, you can not compare any other part of karachi with it.
@Hasan, "Its not the governments job do develop land." I do not know where you from, but last time I checked, its government's job to plan and develop land and is called urban planning. Its done by municipal and provincial governments. Sometimes government build homes for low income people. Whole of korangi, landhi and malir was developed by government and sold to public during Ayub's time.
Can we request CJ to take notice of DHA Valley Islamabad as well. They are not giving us posession of plots. We have been asked to pay 11 out of 12 payments. The last 11th payment was made more than 5 years ago. But no one responses to questions regarding posession. There is a silence. I have paid over Rs. 600k in a span of 2 years time. At that time dollar was Rs 60. Todays its around Rs. 138. What to do?
Means powerful can walk out clean. It may be settled at say 500b; and can be recovered by artificial hike and so on. Without ethics we are doomed.
Behria should pay $5 billion to dam construction.
@Shehzaad, "Read well...Get your eye sight checked not 2 Billion its 250 Billion...." 250 billion rupees is actually LESS than $2 billion. You are the one that needs to pay attention instead of saying things to others.
Bahira town have made trillions taking govt property such as Gujranwala he took river department land, Muree, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi even $10 billion is not enough I hope judges will not let him go
Why we keep compromising! Must recover all state worth looted by both hands !
Riaz Malik-Asif Zardari-Nawaz Sharif nexus
How much money politicians offered to pay ? It is not Ideal situation however at least they are giving some money back ...