Govt approves 10-day paternity leave for expectant fathers

The federal government has approved 10-day paternity leave for its male employees, DawnNewsTV reported citing a ministry of human rights official.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, the ministry of human rights secretary, said that a clause has been added to the rules of the National Commission on the Status of Women in this regard.

The newly added clause says that "a male employee in regular service shall be allowed paternity leave for a period of 10 days with full pay and allowances outside his leave account from the date of his wife's confinement."

Meanwhile, pregnant female employees will be allowed 90-day maternity leaves just as before, the human rights official added.

A copy of the statutory notification in this regard is available with Dawn.