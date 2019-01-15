DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt approves 10-day paternity leave for expectant fathers

Wajiha KhanainUpdated January 15, 2019

Email

A file photo of a couple with their newborn baby.
A file photo of a couple with their newborn baby.

The federal government has approved 10-day paternity leave for its male employees, DawnNewsTV reported citing a ministry of human rights official.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, the ministry of human rights secretary, said that a clause has been added to the rules of the National Commission on the Status of Women in this regard.

The newly added clause says that "a male employee in regular service shall be allowed paternity leave for a period of 10 days with full pay and allowances outside his leave account from the date of his wife's confinement."

Meanwhile, pregnant female employees will be allowed 90-day maternity leaves just as before, the human rights official added.

A copy of the statutory notification in this regard is available with Dawn.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Atlas bolted

Atlas bolted

The right economic solution lies between two extremes.

Editorial

Updated January 15, 2019

Economic transparency

Discretion is fine and has its place in deal-making but transparency and disclosure requirements must not be jettisoned.
January 15, 2019

Evicted traders

THE anti-encroachment drive launched by the KMC late last year upon court orders has elicited a variety of opinions,...
January 15, 2019

Australia cricket tour

THE recent decision of the Australian cricket administrators to not send their cricket team to tour Pakistan for a...
January 14, 2019

Child brides

CHILD marriages are a regressive practice that deeply harms the girl child — typically made the victim of such a...
January 14, 2019

Typhoid crisis

IT has been at least a couple of years, now, that medical associations have been pointing out the outbreak of a...