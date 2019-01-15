Opposition leaders unite to form committee for 'joint strategy'
Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to form a committee to devise a joint opposition strategy on various issues, including a second extension in the tenure of military courts.
The decision was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders hosted by Leader of Opposition in the NA Shahbaz Sharif over lunch in his chamber at Parliament House.
Speaking to reporters after the nearly two-hour-long meeting, Shahbaz said the opposition leaders had decided to form a committee to devise a joint strategy and deal with the government on various issues.
The committee, which according to Shahbaz will have representation from all opposition parties, will also be responsible for holding negotiations with the government on the issue of an extension in the tenure of military courts. "The combined opposition will adopt whatever path is in the national interest," he added.
The leader of the opposition also criticised the "worst incompetence" of the PTI government and once again termed as "cronyism" the government's move to award the Mohmand dam contract to a consortium led by Descon, which he alleged was owned by a sitting adviser to the prime minister.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — who attended the meeting along with his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari — in his remarks said the opposition's human and democratic rights were under attack from all sides by the government, but the opposition leaders were "not ready to compromise" on these two rights.
"The opposition has today decided on a very good strategy to form a committee and have a joint opposition inside the parliament as well as outside," the PPP chairman said.
Meanwhile, asked whether the opposition parties would come together in the shape of an alliance, Zardari responded: "The union HAS taken place."
Shahbaz, the PML-N president, had earlier welcomed Zardari to the meeting with a hug, as the two main opposition parties increasingly appear to join hands to give the PTI-led government a tough time.
Also in attendance were PPP's Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) MNAs Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Abdul Wasay, Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a Balochistan National Party representative and other leaders.
An elaborate menu was on offer at the luncheon, including seafood, the traditional dishes of qourma and pulao, homemade vegetables and dessert.
A day earlier, on the opening day of the National Assembly’s new session, when Zardari entered the hall amidst desk-thumping by the opposition members, Shahbaz had gone to him and shook his hand.
NA session suspended after ruckus
Earlier on Tuesday, business in the lower house was disrupted again after the opposition lodged a strong protest against the deputy speaker's decision not to hold a re-vote when an opposition MNA introduced a bill pertaining to the quota of judges in the Islamabad High Court.
JUI-F MNA Aliya Kamran had moved a bill seeking an increase in the number of judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from six to 10, and a quota accommodating all the provinces on IHC benches.
Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari opposed the bill, but Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri held a verbal vote and subsequently rejected the bill after it appeared to have been voted against.
Kamran then challenged the vote and the deputy speaker ordered a headcount. The headcount revealed that 96 MNAs opposed the bill, while 94 were in favour of it. Therefore, the NA decided against the move.
Take a look: PM Khan lashes out at opposition for 'pressure tactics' after NA walkouts
Members of the opposition gathered in front of Suri's dais, asking him to order another vote on the bill but the deputy speaker rejected the demand and suspended House proceedings.
The deputy speaker returned to the House after an hour to announce adjournment of the session. It will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to lash out at the opposition for disrupting National Assembly proceedings by staging regular walkouts. The opposition had walked out of the NA yesterday after opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif accused the treasury benches of using foul language.
The prime minister said that the repeated walkouts indicated that this was "the only function they (opposition) intend to perform".
He claimed that walkouts are used as "pressure tactics" to "seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and evade accountability for corruption in NAB (National Accountability Bureau) cases not initiated by PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf)".
Comments (57)
96-94? That's exactly why the opposition calls it a "4 vote gov".
Corruption is our motto in the cover of so called democracy.
pmln, ppp and juif are not democratic parties. this should be expected of them.
Mockery in action, not democracy.
Pakistan has never had democracy, this is the first time democracy is taking shape and MNAs need to understand and learn.
Our politicians and constitution is failing us.
Why quota.....it should be merit only
Opposition is seeking NRO by doing this circus on daily basis and disrupting the country.
this whole system should be wrapped up soon !!
Opposition wont get any NRO from this govt ... very negative tactics being used by opposition ... all this is being done on tax payers money ... we dont pay taxes for such walkouts ...
Oppositions are creating unnecessary problems in running the parliament smoothly. Uneducated members.
They are all the same... just working for their business and not worried about the COUNTRY and its people.
Bring in presidential system after jailing rhe corrupt politicians and cleaning the top from corruption.
In the end IK will win. People are fed up with the corrupt. Opposition should be in jail not parliament.
Voting was done twice 1. Verbally and 2. by head-count. Both occasions the proposed bill was rejected. Clear case of making fuss and making NA dysfunctional by Opposition.
Make JIT 4 Aleema khan
The LOOTERS got altogether - Its an eye opener for the nations
Pti gave tough time when were in opposition
Opposition only debate on their corruption charges - Parliament now become a shelter for the looters and criminals - this system should be wrapped
All the villains together.
Enjoying like picnic status like criminals???
Amazing, two corrupt having lunch together and laughing - this disgraceful, disgusting and indicates that corrupt are together in defending their black money and activities.
Brothers in arms!
who paid for the food? taxpayers??
Who paid for this luncheon? I hope parliament is not paying for political gathering as it seems this luncheon was about. It’s only in Pakistan it happens especially when the poor don’t have any food to each yet we still feed fat cats from public funds. Shame on these politicians but then most are shameless anyway.
If pti can form government with more than ten parties including pmlq and MQM then how one can criticise opposition they form joint front on certain matters
@Saif Zulfiqar, present opposition is behaving much better as compared to the way in which pti behaved in opposition
They know that they do not have people's power behind them to hold rallies and dharnas therefore they are now joining hands to disrupt the parliament.
PTI is clearly working on some agenda.
Ironically, they're just proving what PM Khan has been saying for 20 years: Both parties are two sides of the same corrupt coin.
For the sake of maintaining corruption and ensuring our people remain in hardship they would rather not turn up for work. Today the opposition is talking strategy, what was the strategy for the past 30 years and why has it not worked?
Shahbaz bro of Nawaz, Bilawal son of Zardari, Asad Mehmood son of Molana Fazal and Hoti son of senior Hoti. Let’s talk about democracy while we are comprised of first, second and third generations of good lords. Nope, the nation needs a break please!
Democracy is a team game. PTI has forced the hand of the opposition to do this.
The opposition should have known by now...gov strongest when the corrupt are united against them,
@Asifnaqvi, thats all thats needed.
@AKRAM, if they have the votes, then that is democracy exactly.
@Irfan, Who else. Do you think Sharifs will pay for anything from their pocket?
Opposition has ganged up against the government to save their corruption cases and the government has geared up only for U-turns! A new circus will be out soon on the roads and the media.
@Hasnain Haque, any change inside the parliament is DEMOCRACY IN ACTION.
The corrupts, joining hands yet again.
@Saif Zulfiqar, the opposition is exercising its constitutional role to prove a majority, I see nothing wrong.
@iffi, PTI will hold power as long as it holds a majority in parliament. What is so complicated or nefarious about that.
very good move by opposition...
Collection of black sheep's.
Pakistan opposition parties appear to have stolen the script from across the border where Indian opposition parties have formed a joint front against Modi led BJP.
System of corruption serves the corrupt only.
Who paid for this luncheon Mr Sharif? You are the champion of not using your own money.
@Ahmed, PTI wasn’t protesting on corruption, their protests were about cheating on Election Day, big difference in protesting for fair elections compared to complaining about why are you coming after us over corruption. Please learn the difference.
what kind of prisoner Shahbaz is? isn't it a joke of our system?
Joining hands for people or peoples elected representatives?
What else can they do to stay afloat, shunt-off their anger and anguish of losing the recent general elections in the country, prove that they are still a force to reckon with, look busy, claim grassroots level people's support, overcome the anxiety of not being in power and remain in the powerful media limelight?
@Asifnaqvi, any govt supposedly formed by ppp and pmln would be weaker than current PTI led govt as there would always be debate who is the leader of coalition as ppp nd pmln almost have same seats unlike current PTI led govt where PTI enjoys a massive lead over coalition partners.
Well, it's a good development...however the government and the opposition should agree, disagree but in the parliament.
@Ahmed, pti only had 35 mnas back then. It was ptis massive street power that brought pmln to its knees...
All thieves joining hands.
Corruption is making friends out of foes. An only common goal.
Thugs Unite Again