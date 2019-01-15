DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Opposition leaders unite to form committee for 'joint strategy'

Amir Wasim | Javed Hussain | Nadir GuramaniUpdated January 15, 2019

Email

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday hosted a luncheon for opposition leaders in his chamber at Parliament House.

Prominent among the attendees were PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari.

Also in attendance at the meeting were PPP's Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) MNAs Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Abdul Wasay, Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, a Balochistan National Party representative and other leaders.

Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal speak to reporters after the meeting. — DawnNewsTV
Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal speak to reporters after the meeting. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking to reporters after the nearly two-hour-long meeting, Shahbaz said the opposition leaders had decided to form a committee to devise a joint strategy on various issues.

The committee, which according to Shahbaz will have representation from all opposition parties, will also be responsible for holding negotiations with the government on the issue of a second extension in the tenure of military courts. "The combined opposition will adopt whatever path is in the national interest," he added.

The leader of the opposition also criticised the "worst incompetence" of the PTI government and once again termed as "cronyism" the government's move to award the Mohmand dam contract to a consortium led by Descon, which he alleged was owned by a sitting adviser to the prime minister.

Bilawal in his remarks said the opposition's human and democratic rights were under attack from all sides by the government, but the opposition leaders were "not ready to compromise" on these two rights.

"The opposition has today decided on a very good strategy to form a committee and have a joint opposition inside the parliament as well as outside," the PPP chairman said.

Meanwhile, asked whether the opposition parties would come together in the shape of an alliance, Zardari responded: "The union HAS taken place."

PPP chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari arrives for the opposition leaders' meeting. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari arrives for the opposition leaders' meeting. — DawnNewsTV

Shahbaz, the PML-N president, earlier welcomed Zardari to the meeting with a hug, as the two main opposition parties increasingly appear to join hands to give the PTI-led government a tough time.

An elaborate menu was on offer at the luncheon, including seafood, the traditional dishes of qourma and pulao, homemade vegetables and dessert.

A day earlier, on the opening day of the National Assembly’s new session, when Zardari entered the hall amidst desk-thumping by the opposition members, Shahbaz had gone to him and had a handshake.

NA session suspended after ruckus

Earlier on Tuesday, business in the lower house was disrupted again after the opposition lodged a strong protest against the deputy speaker's decision not to hold a re-vote when an opposition MNA introduced a bill pertaining to the quota of judges in the Islamabad High Court.

The deputy speaker returned to the House after an hour to announce adjournment of the session. It will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am. — DawnNewsTV
The deputy speaker returned to the House after an hour to announce adjournment of the session. It will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am. — DawnNewsTV

JUI-F MNA Aliya Kamran had moved a bill seeking an increase in the number of judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from six to 10, and a quota accommodating all the provinces on IHC benches.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari opposed the bill, but Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri held a verbal vote and subsequently rejected the bill after it appeared to have been voted against.

Kamran then challenged the vote and the deputy speaker ordered a headcount. The headcount revealed that 96 MNAs opposed the bill, while 94 were in favour of it. Therefore, the NA decided against the move.

Take a look: PM Khan lashes out at opposition for 'pressure tactics' after NA walkouts

Members of the opposition gathered in front of Suri's dais, asking him to order another vote on the bill but the deputy speaker rejected the demand and suspended House proceedings.

The deputy speaker returned to the House after an hour to announce adjournment of the session. It will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to lash out at the opposition for disrupting National Assembly proceedings by staging regular walkouts. The opposition had walked out of the NA yesterday after opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif accused the treasury benches of using foul language.

The prime minister said that the repeated walkouts indicated that this was "the only function they (opposition) intend to perform".

He claimed that walkouts are used as "pressure tactics" to "seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and evade accountability for corruption in NAB (National Accountability Bureau) cases not initiated by PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf)".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)

1000 characters
Asifnaqvi
Jan 15, 2019 02:06pm

96-94? That's exactly why the opposition calls it a "4 vote gov".

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jan 15, 2019 02:09pm

Corruption is our motto in the cover of so called democracy.

Recommend 0
AKRAM
Jan 15, 2019 02:21pm

pmln, ppp and juif are not democratic parties. this should be expected of them.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 15, 2019 02:31pm

Mockery in action, not democracy.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 15, 2019 02:32pm

Pakistan has never had democracy, this is the first time democracy is taking shape and MNAs need to understand and learn.

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Jan 15, 2019 02:34pm

Our politicians and constitution is failing us.

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Jan 15, 2019 02:44pm

Why quota.....it should be merit only

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jan 15, 2019 02:55pm

Opposition is seeking NRO by doing this circus on daily basis and disrupting the country.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Jan 15, 2019 02:59pm

this whole system should be wrapped up soon !!

Recommend 0
iffi
Jan 15, 2019 03:00pm

Opposition wont get any NRO from this govt ... very negative tactics being used by opposition ... all this is being done on tax payers money ... we dont pay taxes for such walkouts ...

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 15, 2019 03:07pm

Oppositions are creating unnecessary problems in running the parliament smoothly. Uneducated members.

Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 15, 2019 03:21pm

They are all the same... just working for their business and not worried about the COUNTRY and its people.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 15, 2019 03:22pm

Bring in presidential system after jailing rhe corrupt politicians and cleaning the top from corruption.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 15, 2019 03:23pm

In the end IK will win. People are fed up with the corrupt. Opposition should be in jail not parliament.

Recommend 0
haris
Jan 15, 2019 03:28pm

Voting was done twice 1. Verbally and 2. by head-count. Both occasions the proposed bill was rejected. Clear case of making fuss and making NA dysfunctional by Opposition.

Recommend 0
m
Jan 15, 2019 03:41pm

Make JIT 4 Aleema khan

Recommend 0
TN
Jan 15, 2019 03:47pm

The LOOTERS got altogether - Its an eye opener for the nations

Recommend 0
Ts
Jan 15, 2019 03:48pm

Pti gave tough time when were in opposition

Recommend 0
TN
Jan 15, 2019 03:50pm

Opposition only debate on their corruption charges - Parliament now become a shelter for the looters and criminals - this system should be wrapped

Recommend 0
Hasan
Jan 15, 2019 03:53pm

All the villains together.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 15, 2019 03:57pm

Enjoying like picnic status like criminals???

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 15, 2019 04:05pm

Amazing, two corrupt having lunch together and laughing - this disgraceful, disgusting and indicates that corrupt are together in defending their black money and activities.

Recommend 0
Masood
Jan 15, 2019 04:12pm

Brothers in arms!

Recommend 0
Irfan
Jan 15, 2019 04:15pm

who paid for the food? taxpayers??

Recommend 0
Juxtice
Jan 15, 2019 04:42pm

Who paid for this luncheon? I hope parliament is not paying for political gathering as it seems this luncheon was about. It’s only in Pakistan it happens especially when the poor don’t have any food to each yet we still feed fat cats from public funds. Shame on these politicians but then most are shameless anyway.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 15, 2019 04:55pm

If pti can form government with more than ten parties including pmlq and MQM then how one can criticise opposition they form joint front on certain matters

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 15, 2019 04:58pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, present opposition is behaving much better as compared to the way in which pti behaved in opposition

Recommend 0
YR
Jan 15, 2019 05:04pm

They know that they do not have people's power behind them to hold rallies and dharnas therefore they are now joining hands to disrupt the parliament.

Recommend 0
TM
Jan 15, 2019 05:06pm

PTI is clearly working on some agenda.

Recommend 0
MT
Jan 15, 2019 05:08pm

Ironically, they're just proving what PM Khan has been saying for 20 years: Both parties are two sides of the same corrupt coin.

Recommend 0
FairPlay
Jan 15, 2019 05:08pm

For the sake of maintaining corruption and ensuring our people remain in hardship they would rather not turn up for work. Today the opposition is talking strategy, what was the strategy for the past 30 years and why has it not worked?

Recommend 0
Chris
Jan 15, 2019 05:19pm

Shahbaz bro of Nawaz, Bilawal son of Zardari, Asad Mehmood son of Molana Fazal and Hoti son of senior Hoti. Let’s talk about democracy while we are comprised of first, second and third generations of good lords. Nope, the nation needs a break please!

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 15, 2019 05:19pm

Democracy is a team game. PTI has forced the hand of the opposition to do this.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 15, 2019 05:20pm

The opposition should have known by now...gov strongest when the corrupt are united against them,

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Atlas bolted

Atlas bolted

The right economic solution lies between two extremes.

Editorial

Updated January 15, 2019

Economic transparency

Discretion is fine and has its place in deal-making but transparency and disclosure requirements must not be jettisoned.
January 15, 2019

Evicted traders

THE anti-encroachment drive launched by the KMC late last year upon court orders has elicited a variety of opinions,...
January 15, 2019

Australia cricket tour

THE recent decision of the Australian cricket administrators to not send their cricket team to tour Pakistan for a...
January 14, 2019

Child brides

CHILD marriages are a regressive practice that deeply harms the girl child — typically made the victim of such a...
January 14, 2019

Typhoid crisis

IT has been at least a couple of years, now, that medical associations have been pointing out the outbreak of a...