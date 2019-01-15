DAWN.COM

Govt will 'need to take practical steps' if PPP does not bring change to Sindh, warns Fawad

Dawn.comJanuary 15, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to reporters upon arrival in Karachi, explains that the government wants "the PPP to bring change themselves". ─DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned on Tuesday that if the PPP is unable to bring change to Sindh and the chief minister does not resign, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government "will need to take practical steps".

Chaudhry, while speaking to reporters upon arrival in Karachi, explained that the government wants "the PPP to bring change themselves", and for a new chief minister to take the place of Murad Shah, a senior PPP leader who was named in the joint investigation team's report in the fake accounts case.

"We want to first give them an opportunity [to bring change]. If this opportunity is not availed, and they do not take advantage of it, and Murad Shah does not resign, then we will certainly need to take practical steps here," he said.

Chaudhry's two-day trip to Sindh scheduled for December was shelved after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar observations during an earlier hearing of the fake accounts case indicated that the PTI was trying to dislodge the PPP government.

The information minister had explained during an earlier press conference that his visit had been cancelled by Prime MInister Imran Khan to reject the impression that the Centre wanted to topple the Sindh government.

More details to follow

