DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Report sought on sewage treatment for gardening

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 15, 2019

Email

SC-mandated water commission says such schemes could ease pressure on use of potable water for gardening. ─ File photo
SC-mandated water commission says such schemes could ease pressure on use of potable water for gardening. ─ File photo

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sanitation in Sindh on Monday directed the local government secretary to hold a meeting with authorities concerned regarding public parks and submit a report about the feasibility of a scheme to convert sewage into grey water for gardening.

The commission, headed by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, gave one month to the LG secretary to file his report.

Justice Muslim visited the Fateh Park in North Nazimabad on Jan 12 on the request of the chairman of the district municipal corporation Central, where a registered society had introduced a scheme, Green Initiative, for converting sewage into grey water, which could be utilised for any purposes other than human consumption.

The commission said that not only the park in question, but other areas could also benefit through treated water.

DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi informed the commission that he introduced this scheme and was also planning to initiate it in different parks within the district.

The commission said that such schemes could make a huge difference if introduced in big parks and would also ease pressure on potable water as grey water can be utilised for gardening and maintenance of green patches.

It observed that the provincial government was required to examine the feasibility of converting sewage into grey water.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Atlas bolted

Atlas bolted

The right economic solution lies between two extremes.

Editorial

Updated January 15, 2019

Economic transparency

Discretion is fine and has its place in deal-making but transparency and disclosure requirements must not be jettisoned.
January 15, 2019

Evicted traders

THE anti-encroachment drive launched by the KMC late last year upon court orders has elicited a variety of opinions,...
January 15, 2019

Australia cricket tour

THE recent decision of the Australian cricket administrators to not send their cricket team to tour Pakistan for a...
January 14, 2019

Child brides

CHILD marriages are a regressive practice that deeply harms the girl child — typically made the victim of such a...
January 14, 2019

Typhoid crisis

IT has been at least a couple of years, now, that medical associations have been pointing out the outbreak of a...