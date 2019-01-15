Report sought on sewage treatment for gardening

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sanitation in Sindh on Monday directed the local government secretary to hold a meeting with authorities concerned regarding public parks and submit a report about the feasibility of a scheme to convert sewage into grey water for gardening.

The commission, headed by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, gave one month to the LG secretary to file his report.

Justice Muslim visited the Fateh Park in North Nazimabad on Jan 12 on the request of the chairman of the district municipal corporation Central, where a registered society had introduced a scheme, Green Initiative, for converting sewage into grey water, which could be utilised for any purposes other than human consumption.

The commission said that not only the park in question, but other areas could also benefit through treated water.

DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi informed the commission that he introduced this scheme and was also planning to initiate it in different parks within the district.

The commission said that such schemes could make a huge difference if introduced in big parks and would also ease pressure on potable water as grey water can be utilised for gardening and maintenance of green patches.

It observed that the provincial government was required to examine the feasibility of converting sewage into grey water.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2019