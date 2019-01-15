DAWN.COM

‘Launching new airline easier than reviving PIA’

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 15, 2019

PIA chairman Arshad Malik says revival of national flag bearer is a daunting task. — File photo
FAISALABAD: PIA Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik says short-term and long-term plans are in the works to revive the airline.

Addressing members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday, he said revival was a daunting task as compared to launching a new airline.

Also read: Another go at a PIA turnaround

The chairman said getting rid of seven loss-making routes was his first priority. He said three direct flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah would be introduced from Feb 15. He said two different teams would visit Faisalabad next week to review the expansion of the runway and to evaluate local cargo potential.

He said 18,000 workers were on the airline payroll and the number was high compared to international standards.

FCC President Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and former FPCCI president Mian Idrees also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2019

Comments (4)

1000 characters
MG
Jan 15, 2019 09:31am

Its a dead horse

Recommend 0
Ady
Jan 15, 2019 09:32am

Remove the extra inefficient staff immediately.

Recommend 0
KB
Jan 15, 2019 09:43am

Best of luck to Chairman. Looks like he is alone in pool of sharks

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jan 15, 2019 09:44am

Zardari and Sharif mafia destroyed PIA.

Recommend 0

