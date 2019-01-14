DAWN.COM

BAP general secretary elected Senator from Balochistan

Syed Ali Shah | APPJanuary 14, 2019

The Senate seat fell vacant after PkMAP Senator Azam Khan Musakhail passed away last month due to a heart attack.
Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) General Secretary Manzoor Khan Kakar has been elected as Senator from Balochistan following the by-election on the general seat on Monday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The seat had fallen vacant after PkMAP Senator Azam Khan Musakhail passed away last month due to a heart attack.

According to the provisional results of the poll obtained by DawnNewsTV, Kakar — candidate fielded by the ruling alliance — secured 38 votes while his opponent Ghulam Nabi Marri of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) bagged 23 votes. Whereas, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP)candidate Muhammad Haneef got only one vote.

In the provincial house of 65 members, a total of 62 votes were cast during the Senate by-election. Former chief minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri and PTI's provincial president Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind did not cast their vote.

The ruling coalition comprises the BAP, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A), Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), ANP and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

