Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value.

Sarfraz and co get whitewashed by South Africa

Dawn.comUpdated January 14, 2019

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed bowled out for 0 on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan. — AP
Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed bowled out for 0 on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan. — AP

Pakistan on Monday lost the third and final Test to South Africa at Johannesburg by 107 runs to suffer the ignominy of being whitewashed by the home side.

In pursuit of their 381-run target, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side mustered 273 runs in the final innings of the match.

The fast scuppering skipper, who had scored a half century in the first innings, saw his demons return in his second outing as the team's bogeyman Duanne Olivier cleaned him up for nought on the first ball he faced in the failed run chase.

Asad Shafiq was the innings' highest scorer with 65 runs to his credit. He was followed by the young Shadab Khan, who fell just three runs short of a half century.

Starting the day on 153 for three, Pakistan lost their remaining seven wickets for 120 runs to be bowled out for 273.

Olivier effectively ended Pakistan's hopes when he took two wickets off successive balls in the third over of the morning.

Babar Azam received a fast, lifting ball angled in towards his throat, which he gloved to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Azam (22) had helped Shafiq add 58 for the fourth wicket.

Sarfraz was bowled first ball. Seemingly expecting another short-pitched delivery from Olivier, he was deep in his crease when he had his off stump knocked back by a fast, full delivery.

With Vernon Philander gaining unpredictable bounce from a good length just outside off stump, Shafiq advanced down the pitch and was caught at second slip off a ball which seamed away from him.

Shafiq had taken his overnight score of 48 to 65, made off 71 balls with 11 fours.

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir were both caught by Aiden Markram at gully off Kagiso Rabada.

Shadab Khan batted well to make 47 not out and received support from Hasan Ali, who made a quick 22, and Mohammad Abbas until Abbas was run out after a mix-up.

Olivier finished with three wickets for the innings, eight for the match and a staggering 24 for the series at an average of 14.71. The Proteas pacer was deservedly named the man of the series.

The man-of-the-match prize, however, went to his teammate Quinton de Kock, whose 129-run knock in the second innings along with seven catches for the match made his case.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Mark
Jan 14, 2019 03:50pm

Congratulations!

Recommend 0
Samrat
Jan 14, 2019 03:50pm

Still laughing at the tall claims made by Arthur before the series.

Recommend 0
Leo
Jan 14, 2019 03:52pm

No surprise at all.

Recommend 0
Fayzee
Jan 14, 2019 03:55pm

Well played.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 14, 2019 03:59pm

No problem guys...ODI series is more important than Tests! Now the real competition begins..Inshallah Pakistan will trash South Africa, my prediction 4-1.

Recommend 0
Shaffiq Mahmood
Jan 14, 2019 04:00pm

I'm not an expert. But most of the Pakistani batsmen have technical flaws in their batting. And these have been shown in all 3 tests. And same against New Zealand. No front foot movement, swinging bat away from the body. Too much cricket on slow flat wickets in UAE and Pakistan. And they need Pakistani coach like Mohsin Khan. And selectors like Amir Sohail.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 14, 2019 04:02pm

This was always expected.

Recommend 0
byju
Jan 14, 2019 04:06pm

well, what was expected has happened.

Recommend 0
Sandy
Jan 14, 2019 04:06pm

expected result..no surprise..

Recommend 0

