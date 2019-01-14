DAWN.COM

SC upholds IHC verdict, dismisses NAB's appeal against suspension of Sharifs' sentences in Avenfield case

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 14, 2019

IHC had suspended sentences awarded to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt retired Mohammad Safdar in Avenfield corruption reference. — File photo
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield corruption reference.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, dismissed National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea against the high court's decision.

The apex court, in its ruling, said that NAB has failed to provide the "ground for cancellation of bail" and that the IHC had not exceeded its authority in granting bail to the convicts of the Avenfield reference.

The Supreme Court's decision brings a rare relief for the Sharif family, both of whose leaders — Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif — are currently incarcerated.

Read: Avenfield House or ‘tax haven’ house?

At the outset of the hearing today, the chief justice told NAB prosecutor Akram Qureshi to "convince [the bench] why the high court's ruling should be suspended".

The chief justice told the NAB counsel to delineate the grounds on which the apex court can suspend the granting of bail. "Also tell us if the high court had the authority to suspend the sentence," he added.

Qureshi explained that his argument stood on the basis of earlier cases heard by the top court, claiming that bail can only be granted in the case of "hardship", which was not the reason behind IHC's verdict.

The NAB prosecutor pointed out that the IHC had questioned the merit of the trial in its judgement — something he said a high court cannot do in a bail plea.

Take a look: IHC surprised at ‘lapse’ by NAB in Avenfield case

"Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on the same grounds that had led to his conviction," observed Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was also part of the bench. "You did not challenge those grounds."

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is set to succeed Justice Nisar as the top judge, said that NAB's argument was not "solid" and rejected the claim that the high court had exceeded its authority.

He further said that the high court had mentioned that its "observation was not final".

The chief justice, however, told the NAB prosecutor that "an interim order is never final and [it] never affects the final verdict either."

In July 2018, an accountability court had handed Sharif 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and 1 year for not cooperating with NAB.

His daughter Maryam was given seven years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau. Meanwhile, Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Safdar has been given one year jail time — for not cooperating with NAB, and aiding and abeting Nawaz and Maryam.

In Sept 2018, the IHC had accepted the convicts' petitions and suspended the trio's respective prison sentences — a decision that the corruption watchdog had subsequently challenged in the apex court.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 14, 2019 01:53pm

Sensing some kind of NRO or not?

Recommend 0
YK
Jan 14, 2019 01:53pm

Another victory for NS.

Recommend 0
Kashif Sekha
Jan 14, 2019 02:08pm

No hope for same justice for all. What about forged docs filed by Mariam Nawaz well good bye to hold looters and get looted wealth back.

Recommend 0
Khaled
Jan 14, 2019 02:09pm

So now where to?

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jan 14, 2019 02:12pm

It is difficult to punish rich and powerful in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
shan
Jan 14, 2019 02:13pm

What next? Bails for murderers too?

Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jan 14, 2019 02:17pm

Law can be confusing. Is he guilty or not? Judges should take a decision and save the country huge amount of money being spent on trials, tv shows, news paper discussions etc.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Jan 14, 2019 02:21pm

This happens only in Pakistan where the corrupt will go Scott free.

Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Jan 14, 2019 02:23pm

No jail time no recovery of looted money.. Pakistan justice system is a circus for the rich and corrupt.

Recommend 0
PIR
Jan 14, 2019 02:25pm

The whole case against Sharif 's was artificially manufactured..

Better SC realize it soon.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 14, 2019 02:49pm

@PIR,
Who "manufactured" Panama revelations?

Recommend 0

