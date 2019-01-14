DAWN.COM

Karachi food poisoning case: Parents forgive suspects, decline to pursue further action

Shafi BalochUpdated January 14, 2019

Minor brothers, Ahmad, 1.5-years-old, and Muhammad, 5-years-old, had died in November 2018 after the family dined out at Zamzama's Arizona Grill restaurant and afterwards consumed candy from a shop outside an amusement park on Seaview. ─ DawnNewsTV
The parents of two Karachi children ─ who had died last year after consuming food from an upscale restaurant ─ told the court on Monday that they had forgiven those responsible and didn't want to initiate further action against the suspects.

The minor brothers, Ahmad, 1.5-years-old, and Muhammad, 5-years-old, had died in November 2018 after the family dined out at Zamzama's Arizona Grill restaurant and afterwards consumed candy from a shop outside an amusement park on Seaview. The children had started vomiting after consuming food which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death.

Police had initiated a probe into the matter and the restaurant was sealed for forensic investigation. Multiple samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims' house as well as from the bodies was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination.

A Sindh High Court bench on Monday resumed hearing the bail application of the two suspects arrested in the case.

The parents of the deceased children appeared in court today and said they had forgiven those responsible and didn't wish to take any further action.

The lawyer for the restaurant also apprised the court of a compromise being reached between both parties.

A lab report that the court had earlier asked for was submitted in court today by the Sindh Food Authority. The report concluded that the children had died of poisoning. It explained that there was a high quantity of E.coli bacteria found in the expired meat recovered from the restaurant.

An SFA official told the court that the cause of death was the ingestion of a large quantity of E.coli, according to the lab report.

The court ordered copies of the settlement to be submitted to the trial court.

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Pakistani
Jan 14, 2019 12:26pm

But why?

Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Jan 14, 2019 01:05pm

@Pakistani, possibly a pay off.

Recommend 0
Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Jan 14, 2019 01:09pm

disappointing!

Recommend 0
Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Jan 14, 2019 01:09pm

they are being pardon to kill more people?

Recommend 0
ayp
Jan 14, 2019 01:14pm

state should still punish owner of restaurant for causing harm to society,.. forgiveness shouldnt be option here!

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 14, 2019 01:21pm

Money talks and talks very loud in our country.

Recommend 0

