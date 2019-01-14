DAWN.COM

Pakistan protests High Commission official’s arrest in India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 14, 2019

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” says FO statement. — File photo
“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” says FO statement. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Pakistan High Commission was arrested by the Indian authorities on Sunday and was released after the matter was raised by Pakistan, said sources in Foreign Office.

The sources said that the High Commission’s official was arrested by the Indian authorities and was released a few hours later. They said the official was forced to sign a note before being released when the matter was immediately taken up with the Indian side.

Take a look: India continues to harass Pakistan's diplomatic staff, families, says Foreign Office

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond,” said an FO official who requested not to be named.

The sources in foreign office did not disclose the place where the incident took place. However, the Indian media claimed that the official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi. Following the reported quarrel, the woman lodged a complaint against him at a local police station where he was subsequently shifted.

The media reports said he was allowed to go after he apologised to the complainant at the police station. They quoted sources in the Indian government that there had been no arrest.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019

PAK INDIA TIES
Anonymouseeeee
Jan 14, 2019 09:07am

Why do we even keep any sort of relations with India in the first place. They clearly don’t want any good relations.

Recommend 0
Farzana
Jan 14, 2019 09:47am

Its high time, just shut it down, bring back the ambassador and diplomats.

Recommend 0
Ashima Khatoon, Lucknow
Jan 14, 2019 09:48am

I don't see anything big violation in this. The official had the altercation with a woman and police didn't want to take any risks. They just called the official for his statement and version and got that signed on paper and let him go. Police has adopted the SOP and didn't violate any conventions.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Jan 14, 2019 09:50am

It is detention and not arrest. Realease after arrest is only possible through court. No convention allow you to tease women anywhere in the world.

Recommend 0
Ekta
Jan 14, 2019 09:52am

"Official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi". As because he/she is diplomat, has no right to have altercation and the Indian woman did the right thing by calling police. The police definitely calmed or resolved the situation and made the him/she leave after knowing that the person was diplomat.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jan 14, 2019 09:53am

Diplomats of any country, have no right to involve in any altercations in that country.

Recommend 0
Markus
Jan 14, 2019 09:54am

Due to fight with the India woman, the Pakistani diplomat was taken to police according to the law, and was released.

Recommend 0
R K HASTIR
Jan 14, 2019 09:55am

This is India where institutions work as per Law.

Recommend 0
Olivia
Jan 14, 2019 09:56am

Vienna Convention does not allow diplomats to have fight in market, shops, and the Indian women has every right to call the police.

Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 14, 2019 09:57am

When he has already been apologized why Pakistan is protesting?

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 14, 2019 10:09am

@Anonymouseeeee, Because India and Pakistan are brothers. This is all political gimmick don't fall into this trap cheap tactics. It's sad because we have elected these people who create differences for their own gain.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Jan 14, 2019 10:15am

Diplomatic status of any person does not give him or her a right to fight in the country where he or she is posted. In this case, it seems the diplomat status person has altercation with women which cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Recommend 0
Rakuntal
Jan 14, 2019 10:16am

Pakistan diplomat must learn how to behave while going public especially with Ladies

Recommend 0
AdMd
Jan 14, 2019 10:19am

@R K HASTIR Seriously dude? Like, seriously?

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 14, 2019 10:26am

@Anonymouseeeee, if you want to use deplomatic immunity to protect a person who harrassed women then please close the embassy. We also do not want such embassy in our country.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Jan 14, 2019 10:27am

@R K HASTIR, "This is India where institutions work as per Law"

Please put these institutions to work and stop the lynchings and rapes

Recommend 0
Gilis Alwar
Jan 14, 2019 10:40am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, very mature and sane post, more of this is needed from both sides. Also Point to note is not enough info available to start frothing in the comments section!

Recommend 0
Azadi
Jan 14, 2019 10:44am

@R K HASTIR are you serious dude, come on

Recommend 0
Jay
Jan 14, 2019 10:51am

@Ekta , Excuse me! were you there to confirm the incident or Mr Modi reported to you directly?

Recommend 0
KSRana
Jan 14, 2019 10:57am

@R K HASTIR, first read carefully

Recommend 0
Stevie
Jan 14, 2019 11:05am

@Anonymouseeeee, Its been long time since we're saying you the same thing!

Recommend 0
Stevie
Jan 14, 2019 11:06am

@Farzana, Go ahead please... Nobody cares.

Recommend 0
Impartial
Jan 14, 2019 11:09am

Routine law & order situation. Do not search for anything 'hidden' in this. Follow the law of the land and you are good to go! Cheers!

Recommend 0
AW
Jan 14, 2019 11:13am

Pakistan should reduce the staff at the Delhi High Commission to the minimum required and it should be declared as a non family station of duty until relations improve.

Recommend 0
point of view
Jan 14, 2019 11:14am

Why the diplomat doing altercation with a woman?

Recommend 0
point of view
Jan 14, 2019 11:14am

Indian police did right thing.

Recommend 0
Abhay
Jan 14, 2019 11:24am

If a Indian diplomat do same in Pakistan, how Pakistani friends will respond? Will they say just let him go just because he is Indian diplomat?

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 14, 2019 11:31am

BJP is trying all the dirty games it can to win the election. Pakistan should close its embassy in India and ask India to pack up the bags and leave.

Recommend 0
kp
Jan 14, 2019 11:38am

Being a Diplomatic mission employee doesn't provides him right to misbehave any civilian and that too a Lady. Pakistani authorities should school him.

Recommend 0
Viking Star
Jan 14, 2019 11:44am

@Ekta , If Indian side of the story is true, there should not be much hype about the incident. However, given the relations between the two countries, there is huge lack of trust thats only been upped with passage of time.

Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Jan 14, 2019 11:53am

There's no point in having diplomatic relations with India... Why not we recall all our diplomats from India ??

Recommend 0
byju
Jan 14, 2019 11:53am

@Farzana,

there is no ambassador of pakistan in india. he is called the high commissioner

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 14, 2019 11:56am

@Changez Khan, the "diplomat" was not appointed by BJP. It is Pakistan govt. Ask your FM why appoints such a person in foreign service.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Jan 14, 2019 12:22pm

And we opened the kartarpur corridor for them just abandon that plan after this Incident

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Jan 14, 2019 12:23pm

Why they forget that even they have diplomats in Pakistan aswell

Recommend 0
Vishal Kumar
Jan 14, 2019 12:26pm

People should behave like a gentlemen while visiting and posting in outside the country.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jan 14, 2019 12:27pm

Behave properly and per rule in India.

Recommend 0
Temo Shanko
Jan 14, 2019 01:15pm

@Ashima Khatoon, Lucknow, I agree.

Recommend 0
Shaan
Jan 14, 2019 01:22pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Provide proof, instead of brushing wrong doing under carpet.

Recommend 0
Yes Right
Jan 14, 2019 01:24pm

@Gaurav, So true, diplomats are supposed to quietly walk away if they are insulted, cheated, mugged or anything.

Recommend 0
Kuzey
Jan 14, 2019 01:50pm

This is an incident which teaches us to apologize each other and look forward to have brotherly relations between the two countries. After all we are siblings from the subcontinent.

Recommend 0
Xin Chao
Jan 14, 2019 01:56pm

Why did the diplomat pick up a fight with a woman in the market? This shows lack of diplomacy.

Recommend 0
know
Jan 14, 2019 02:22pm

@Anonymouseeeee, ... Agree, ask IK to stop taking 2 steps!

Recommend 0
Proud to be Indian
Jan 14, 2019 02:35pm

@Anonymouseeeee, you are so right

Recommend 0
sudheer
Jan 14, 2019 02:36pm

When there is an altercation in market with a woman and the woman call Police, Police are supposed to intervene. When knew about the diplomatic status of the other person, the matter might have settled without an arrest. If it was a non-diplomat /non-influential person, that person must most probably got arrested if that person was a man.

Since it was in India, the official escaped arrest, if it was in U.S. the official must be arrested. An indian woman diplomat was arrested and cavity searched by U.S. for a few years back on the complaint of a domestic help.

Recommend 0
Pak
Jan 14, 2019 02:37pm

@Changez Khan, .....have Guts?

Recommend 0
SAK99
Jan 14, 2019 02:56pm

No one believe Indian’s saga about arrest, history full of their concocted and fabricated allegations and stories.

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Jan 14, 2019 02:59pm

We let people go scot-free even when they murder somebody and India arrests our official for mere altercation with a woman? What country..

Recommend 0
Sabir Pakistani
Jan 14, 2019 03:03pm

India clearly lost iOK from their hand now they are bringing other countries in to blame pakistan and doing all kinds of tricks.

Recommend 0
Srini
Jan 14, 2019 03:14pm

@Anonymouseeeee, You need to read the article full in detail

Recommend 0
Srini
Jan 14, 2019 03:15pm

@Sympathiser , Very good, but will you start the initiative?

Recommend 0
Zora Ahmed
Jan 14, 2019 04:09pm

India is not anymore capable of having normal diplomatic relations. The country is a boiling pot of hate crimes against minorities fuelled by daily hindu-fascist campaigns. Just take a look at their media. Not worthy diplomatic relations. Bring our staff back!

Recommend 0

