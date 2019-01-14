Pakistan protests High Commission official’s arrest in India

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Pakistan High Commission was arrested by the Indian authorities on Sunday and was released after the matter was raised by Pakistan, said sources in Foreign Office.

The sources said that the High Commission’s official was arrested by the Indian authorities and was released a few hours later. They said the official was forced to sign a note before being released when the matter was immediately taken up with the Indian side.

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond,” said an FO official who requested not to be named.

The sources in foreign office did not disclose the place where the incident took place. However, the Indian media claimed that the official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi. Following the reported quarrel, the woman lodged a complaint against him at a local police station where he was subsequently shifted.

The media reports said he was allowed to go after he apologised to the complainant at the police station. They quoted sources in the Indian government that there had been no arrest.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019