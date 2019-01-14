Pakistan protests High Commission official’s arrest in India
ISLAMABAD: An official of the Pakistan High Commission was arrested by the Indian authorities on Sunday and was released after the matter was raised by Pakistan, said sources in Foreign Office.
The sources said that the High Commission’s official was arrested by the Indian authorities and was released a few hours later. They said the official was forced to sign a note before being released when the matter was immediately taken up with the Indian side.
Take a look: India continues to harass Pakistan's diplomatic staff, families, says Foreign Office
“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond,” said an FO official who requested not to be named.
The sources in foreign office did not disclose the place where the incident took place. However, the Indian media claimed that the official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi. Following the reported quarrel, the woman lodged a complaint against him at a local police station where he was subsequently shifted.
The media reports said he was allowed to go after he apologised to the complainant at the police station. They quoted sources in the Indian government that there had been no arrest.
Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (52)
Why do we even keep any sort of relations with India in the first place. They clearly don’t want any good relations.
Its high time, just shut it down, bring back the ambassador and diplomats.
I don't see anything big violation in this. The official had the altercation with a woman and police didn't want to take any risks. They just called the official for his statement and version and got that signed on paper and let him go. Police has adopted the SOP and didn't violate any conventions.
It is detention and not arrest. Realease after arrest is only possible through court. No convention allow you to tease women anywhere in the world.
"Official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi". As because he/she is diplomat, has no right to have altercation and the Indian woman did the right thing by calling police. The police definitely calmed or resolved the situation and made the him/she leave after knowing that the person was diplomat.
Diplomats of any country, have no right to involve in any altercations in that country.
Due to fight with the India woman, the Pakistani diplomat was taken to police according to the law, and was released.
This is India where institutions work as per Law.
Vienna Convention does not allow diplomats to have fight in market, shops, and the Indian women has every right to call the police.
When he has already been apologized why Pakistan is protesting?
@Anonymouseeeee, Because India and Pakistan are brothers. This is all political gimmick don't fall into this trap cheap tactics. It's sad because we have elected these people who create differences for their own gain.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Diplomatic status of any person does not give him or her a right to fight in the country where he or she is posted. In this case, it seems the diplomat status person has altercation with women which cannot be tolerated at any cost.
Pakistan diplomat must learn how to behave while going public especially with Ladies
@R K HASTIR Seriously dude? Like, seriously?
@Anonymouseeeee, if you want to use deplomatic immunity to protect a person who harrassed women then please close the embassy. We also do not want such embassy in our country.
@R K HASTIR, "This is India where institutions work as per Law"
Please put these institutions to work and stop the lynchings and rapes
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, very mature and sane post, more of this is needed from both sides. Also Point to note is not enough info available to start frothing in the comments section!
@R K HASTIR are you serious dude, come on
@Ekta , Excuse me! were you there to confirm the incident or Mr Modi reported to you directly?
@R K HASTIR, first read carefully
@Anonymouseeeee, Its been long time since we're saying you the same thing!
@Farzana, Go ahead please... Nobody cares.
Routine law & order situation. Do not search for anything 'hidden' in this. Follow the law of the land and you are good to go! Cheers!
Pakistan should reduce the staff at the Delhi High Commission to the minimum required and it should be declared as a non family station of duty until relations improve.
Why the diplomat doing altercation with a woman?
Indian police did right thing.
If a Indian diplomat do same in Pakistan, how Pakistani friends will respond? Will they say just let him go just because he is Indian diplomat?
BJP is trying all the dirty games it can to win the election. Pakistan should close its embassy in India and ask India to pack up the bags and leave.
Being a Diplomatic mission employee doesn't provides him right to misbehave any civilian and that too a Lady. Pakistani authorities should school him.
@Ekta , If Indian side of the story is true, there should not be much hype about the incident. However, given the relations between the two countries, there is huge lack of trust thats only been upped with passage of time.
There's no point in having diplomatic relations with India... Why not we recall all our diplomats from India ??
@Farzana,
there is no ambassador of pakistan in india. he is called the high commissioner
@Changez Khan, the "diplomat" was not appointed by BJP. It is Pakistan govt. Ask your FM why appoints such a person in foreign service.
And we opened the kartarpur corridor for them just abandon that plan after this Incident
Why they forget that even they have diplomats in Pakistan aswell
People should behave like a gentlemen while visiting and posting in outside the country.
Behave properly and per rule in India.
@Ashima Khatoon, Lucknow, I agree.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Provide proof, instead of brushing wrong doing under carpet.
@Gaurav, So true, diplomats are supposed to quietly walk away if they are insulted, cheated, mugged or anything.
This is an incident which teaches us to apologize each other and look forward to have brotherly relations between the two countries. After all we are siblings from the subcontinent.
Why did the diplomat pick up a fight with a woman in the market? This shows lack of diplomacy.
@Anonymouseeeee, ... Agree, ask IK to stop taking 2 steps!
@Anonymouseeeee, you are so right
When there is an altercation in market with a woman and the woman call Police, Police are supposed to intervene. When knew about the diplomatic status of the other person, the matter might have settled without an arrest. If it was a non-diplomat /non-influential person, that person must most probably got arrested if that person was a man.
Since it was in India, the official escaped arrest, if it was in U.S. the official must be arrested. An indian woman diplomat was arrested and cavity searched by U.S. for a few years back on the complaint of a domestic help.
@Changez Khan, .....have Guts?
No one believe Indian’s saga about arrest, history full of their concocted and fabricated allegations and stories.
We let people go scot-free even when they murder somebody and India arrests our official for mere altercation with a woman? What country..
India clearly lost iOK from their hand now they are bringing other countries in to blame pakistan and doing all kinds of tricks.
@Anonymouseeeee, You need to read the article full in detail
@Sympathiser , Very good, but will you start the initiative?
India is not anymore capable of having normal diplomatic relations. The country is a boiling pot of hate crimes against minorities fuelled by daily hindu-fascist campaigns. Just take a look at their media. Not worthy diplomatic relations. Bring our staff back!