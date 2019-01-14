DAWN.COM

Pakistan protests HC official’s arrest in India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 14, 2019

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” says FO statement. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Pakistan High Commission was arrested by the Indian authorities on Sunday and was released after the matter was raised by Pakistan, said sources in Foreign Office.

The sources said that the High Commission’s official was arrested by the Indian authorities and was released a few hours later. They said the official was forced to sign a note before being released when the matter was immediately taken up with the Indian side.

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond,” said an FO official who requested not to be named.

The sources in foreign office did not disclose the place where the incident took place. However, the Indian media claimed that the official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi. Following the reported quarrel, the woman lodged a complaint against him at a local police station where he was subsequently shifted.

The media reports said he was allowed to go after he apologised to the complainant at the police station. They quoted sources in the Indian government that there had been no arrest.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019

Anonymouseeeee
Jan 14, 2019 09:07am

Why do we even keep any sort of relations with India in the first place. They clearly don’t want any good relations.

Farzana
Jan 14, 2019 09:47am

Its high time, just shut it down, bring back the ambassador and diplomats.

Ekta
Jan 14, 2019 09:52am

"Official had got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market in New Delhi". As because he/she is diplomat, has no right to have altercation and the Indian woman did the right thing by calling police. The police definitely calmed or resolved the situation and made the him/she leave after knowing that the person was diplomat.

Gaurav
Jan 14, 2019 09:53am

Diplomats of any country, have no right to involve in any altercations in that country.

Markus
Jan 14, 2019 09:54am

Due to fight with the India woman, the Pakistani diplomat was taken to police according to the law, and was released.

R K HASTIR
Jan 14, 2019 09:55am

This is India where institutions work as per Law.

Olivia
Jan 14, 2019 09:56am

Vienna Convention does not allow diplomats to have fight in market, shops, and the Indian women has every right to call the police.

SATT
Jan 14, 2019 09:57am

When he has already been apologized why Pakistan is protesting?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 14, 2019 10:09am

@Anonymouseeeee, Because India and Pakistan are brothers. This is all political gimmick don't fall into this trap cheap tactics. It's sad because we have elected these people who create differences for their own gain.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

