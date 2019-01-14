Dir youth protest police failure to curb drug selling

TIMERGARA: Several youth on Sunday demonstrated in Samarbagh against increasing drug selling and addiction in the area.

The protesters also blocked the Kambat-Munda road for some time and also walked on the road.

On the occasion, the youth leaders, including Salim Khan Momand, Haji Hayatullah, Mohammad Iqbal and others, complained that drug selling and addiction were on the rise in Samarbagh, but police were doing nothing to curb the menace.

The protesters gave a week’s deadline to the district administration to curb the menace, or they would bring people on the roads. The protesters also announced to start social boycott of the families involved in drug selling.

INVESTMENT IN STOCK MARKET: The Pakistan Stock Exchange arranged a daylong training workshop for local businessmen on Sunday.

The PSX office-bearers, including Liaqat Ali Khan, Mohammad Saqib, Lower Dir Chamber of Commerce president Jehan Alam, president Anjuman Tajaran Timergara Haji Anwaruddin and others spoke on the occasion. The businessmen were briefed about shares in stock exchange, membership procedure, social market and ups and downs in stock market with the help of a projector.

The traders were asked that they could develop and protect their investments in the stock marketing and following modern techniques of marketing.

TEACHERS’ DEMAND: The all secondary school teachers association, Lower Dir chapter, has demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the education department to grant basic pay scale 17 to all SSTs in the province.

The demand was made at a meeting of the association.

The association’s chairman Muhibullah, president Yousaf Khan, general secretary Mohammad Rashid and others said the previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly had passed a resolution for upgrading the post of SSTs from 16 to 17, but the issue was being delayed for unknown reasons.

They said the government was sincere to meet the SSTs’ demand but the bureaucracy was creating hurdles. They threatened to boycott classes if their demand was not met till March.

