DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB to file another case against Sharifs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 14, 2019

Email

Media reports suggest that NAB has got information about involvement of the Sharifs in illegal money transfer. — File
Media reports suggest that NAB has got information about involvement of the Sharifs in illegal money transfer. — File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is planning to file another case against the Sharifs as the investigation agency claims to have recorded statements of many witnesses in this respect.

Media reports suggest that NAB has got information about involvement of the Sharifs in illegal money transfer (hundi) and that it has recorded statements of many witnesses [belonging to the Walled City of Lahore and Sheikhupura] against Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza and Salman Shahbaz.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
SkyHawk
Jan 14, 2019 09:43am

Corrupt Sharifs and Zardari mafia think they are above the law.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 14, 2019

JIT or institutional reform?

A JIT CULTURE that appears to have developed in the country — institutions and political parties seeking ad hoc,...
January 14, 2019

Child brides

CHILD marriages are a regressive practice that deeply harms the girl child — typically made the victim of such a...
January 14, 2019

Typhoid crisis

IT has been at least a couple of years, now, that medical associations have been pointing out the outbreak of a...
Updated January 13, 2019

Regional cooperation

Revive Saarc, engage Pakistan, address regional security and economic issues.
January 13, 2019

PWDs’ challenge

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED young woman aspiring to enrol herself in a Master’s programme for clinical psychology has ...