NAB to file another case against Sharifs

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is planning to file another case against the Sharifs as the investigation agency claims to have recorded statements of many witnesses in this respect.

Media reports suggest that NAB has got information about involvement of the Sharifs in illegal money transfer (hundi) and that it has recorded statements of many witnesses [belonging to the Walled City of Lahore and Sheikhupura] against Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza and Salman Shahbaz.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2019