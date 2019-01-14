Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to open 'free legal clinic' post retirement

With four days to go until the country witnesses a change in its highest judicial office, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said he will start a "free legal clinic" after his retirement.

Justice Nisar made the announcement in Lahore during a candid discussion with delegations from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) who had gathered to pay tribute to the services rendered by the chief justice.

"I will offer free legal assistance to the oppressed, poor and helpless people at my free legal clinic," he said, stressing that the country belongs to the disadvantaged populace as much as it does to those from the more privileged sections of society.

The outgoing top judge said: "We have charted the path for the betterment of Pakistan and it is now up to all of us to take the country forward."

He said he would continue to play a role in ensuring job security and timely payment for workers belonging to media organisations.

On January 2, President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as the next chief justice.

Justice Khosa will assume charge of the office after Justice Nisar's retirement on January 17. He will remain chief justice for almost 11 months and will retire on December 21, 2019.