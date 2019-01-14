DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to open 'free legal clinic' post retirement

Rana BilalJanuary 14, 2019

Email

Delegations from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) met with the chief justice to pay tribute to the services rendered by him. —Photo provided by author
Delegations from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) met with the chief justice to pay tribute to the services rendered by him. —Photo provided by author

With four days to go until the country witnesses a change in its highest judicial office, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said he will start a "free legal clinic" after his retirement.

Justice Nisar made the announcement in Lahore during a candid discussion with delegations from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) who had gathered to pay tribute to the services rendered by the chief justice.

"I will offer free legal assistance to the oppressed, poor and helpless people at my free legal clinic," he said, stressing that the country belongs to the disadvantaged populace as much as it does to those from the more privileged sections of society.

The outgoing top judge said: "We have charted the path for the betterment of Pakistan and it is now up to all of us to take the country forward."

He said he would continue to play a role in ensuring job security and timely payment for workers belonging to media organisations.

On January 2, President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as the next chief justice.

Justice Khosa will assume charge of the office after Justice Nisar's retirement on January 17. He will remain chief justice for almost 11 months and will retire on December 21, 2019.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The emperor’s new clothes

The emperor’s new clothes

As we prepare for the arrival of the next emperor, is there a child in this luckless land of ours to tell us the truth?

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 13, 2019

Regional cooperation

Revive Saarc, engage Pakistan, address regional security and economic issues.
January 13, 2019

PWDs’ challenge

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED young woman aspiring to enrol herself in a Master’s programme for clinical psychology has ...
January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...