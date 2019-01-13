Australia bow out from Pakistan tour over safety concerns; PCB insists talks ongoing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been informed that Australia will not be coming to Pakistan for a one-day series scheduled to be held in March-April this year, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday.

Cricket Australia (CA), the governing body for the game in Australia, however "insists it is open to the idea of a return in the future", the publication added.

On the flip side, the PCB said it is "still waiting for a response from the CA" and stressed that discussions with them are ongoing.

According to a statement released by the PCB, the board's chairman wrote a letter to the CA chairman on January 7. It was suggested in the letter that the CA "as part of a standard protocol and process for bilateral series" send their reconnaissance team to Pakistan so they may review Pakistan's security arrangements via presentations before making a call about touring the country.

With the gradual return of international cricket to Pakistan, it was hoped that the Aussies —who last toured Pakistan in 1998 — could come back this year for "at least some of this year's one-dayers", the SMH reported.

A CA spokesperson while indicating that Australia had security concerns, stressed the fact that it was not backing out from playing in the country again.

“We want to see international cricket return to Pakistan — the country has a huge passion for it.

“However, the safety of our players and support staff is our number one priority and we won’t compromise that. We’ll continue to take advice from a range of government agencies and our own security intelligence and act on this accordingly.

“At this stage, from an Australia team perspective, we are not contemplating moving our current bilateral-tour arrangements from taking on Pakistan in the UAE, when they host the next series but we do remain open to the idea of playing in the country again. We formally advised the PCB of this position in early January.”

The PCB has not set the dates for the series yet, which means there is a possibility Steve Smith and David Warner, who were suspended for ball tampering, may make their international return at the end of their ban on March 29, SMH speculated.

The Aussies will be touring India prior to the Pakistan series, the Australian publication also reported. The side will play two Twenty20 internationals in late February and five one-days in the first half of March.

"The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s current advice is for Australians to reconsider their need to travel to Pakistan in general, while some regions are complete no-go zones," the news article further stated.