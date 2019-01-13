DAWN.COM

De Kock, Steyn put South Africa on course in final Test against Pakistan

AFPUpdated January 13, 2019

South African batsman Quinton de Kock jumps to celebrate his century. —AFP
South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock, left, celebrates his century as teammate Kagiso Rabada watches on during day three of the third Test between South Africa and Pakistan on Sunday. — AP
South African bowler Dale Steyn (R) celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan batsman Imam-Ul-Haq. —AFP
A century by Quinton de Kock and a double strike by Dale Steyn kept South Africa on course to complete a series clean sweep on the third day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Set to make a daunting 381 to win, Pakistan were 153 for three at the close, needing another 228 runs.

De Kock made an imperious 129, equalling his highest Test score, before South Africa were bowled out for 303.

Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood got Pakistan off to their best start of the series, putting on 67 for the first wicket.

Both batsmen looked comfortable on a pitch which played easier on Sunday than the first two days.

But a change of ends brought immediate results for Steyn. Bowling from the southern, Corlett Drive end for the first time in the match, he had Imam caught behind for 35 with a superb delivery which moved away from the batsman just enough to find the edge.

Four overs later Steyn claimed the wicket of Masood after umpire Joel Wilson originally gave him not out. A successful review by South Africa showed a faint inside edge onto Masood's thigh pad before the ball carried through to wicketkeeper De Kock.

Duanne Olivier dismissed Azhar Ali for the fourth time in the series when the batsman gloved a bouncer to De Kock.

Asad Shafiq (48 not out) and Babar Azam (17 not out) saw Pakistan through to the close with an unbeaten stand of 49.

De Kock and Hashim Amla were mainly responsible for South Africa posting a target likely to be beyond Pakistan's reach. They came together on Saturday when their side were 93 for five, at which stage their lead was a modest 170.

While Amla patiently compiled an innings of 71 off 144 balls, the left-handed De Kock played fluently as the pair put on 102 for the sixth wicket. De Kock also shared an eighth wicket stand of 79 with Kagiso Rabada.

De Kock reached his fifty off 49 balls and his fourth Test century off 121 deliveries. He was finally caught in the deep, trying for a second successive six off leg-spinner Shadab Khan, after facing 138 balls and hitting 18 fours and a six.

Shadab finished with three for 41 while medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf took three for 42.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed set a record for a Pakistan wicketkeeper by taking five catches in each innings. His total of ten dismissals in the match was one better than the record previously shared by Rashid Latif and Kamran Akmal.

Pakistan only made one total over 200 in their first five innings in the series and had not batted for longer than 70.4 overs.

Steyn's two wickets took his total in Tests to 433, bringing him level with Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath and Stuart Broad of England in joint eighth place on the all-time Test wicket-takers list.

Mohan
Jan 13, 2019 07:09pm

It gets huger by each passing day.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Jan 13, 2019 07:12pm

3-0 by tea tomorrow.

Recommend 0
Syed Ibrahim
Jan 13, 2019 07:34pm

A team without Afridi cannot survive for more than a day... Good luck

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 13, 2019 07:37pm

A big and huge challenge for greenshirts to score and chase a big total of 381 runs in the fourth inning to win the third and final on-going test match against South Africa at Johannesberg. Let's wait and see if they can achieve the incredible win by writing a new chapter in their record book of test match history?

Recommend 0
Masood
Jan 13, 2019 08:20pm

@Syed Ibrahim , you made my day by cracking joke of all centuries

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 13, 2019 09:06pm

Pakistan doing good. Definitely tomorrow they will win as batting line is very good.Babar Azam is in full form expecting century from him in final test.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jan 13, 2019 09:15pm

It is a tall order for even the best batting sides to chase that many runs in the 4th innings of a test.

Hence cannot realistically see our below-par batting achieving this target. 3-0 to RSA barring a miracle

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 13, 2019 10:14pm

With this utterly bad and useless batting line up Pakistan is not going to win.

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 13, 2019 10:39pm

Can any one please explain me why babar azam is playing at number 5 being their best batsmen he should bat at no 3

Recommend 0
Ashraf The Great
Jan 13, 2019 10:53pm

Inzamam out!!!

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jan 13, 2019 10:57pm

SA are on driving seat. Green show some resistance and prove your self.

Recommend 0

