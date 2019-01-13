DAWN.COM

Mohmand Dam inauguration ceremony postponed again

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated January 13, 2019

The construction of the Rs309bn dam said to be imperative to resolve water scarcity, power shortfall in country. — Dawn.com
The much-awaited inauguration ceremony of the Mohmand Dam has been postponed again this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai told DawnNewsTV. A new date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.

The ceremony for the dam was to be held on January 2 but was rescheduled due to a controversy that emerged following the award of the contract of the hydropower project.

The chief justice had last week taken offence over not being informed about the rescheduling of the ceremony and had said he may not attend.

Justice Nisar has paid close attention to the issue of water scarcity and had ordered the creation of the Dam Fund in July last year ─ a fund that appeals to the general public and overseas Pakistanis for donations for the construction of the Mohmand Dam and the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The top judge's initiative was later joined by the prime minister. Within a span of five months, a total of Rs8.46bn was deposited in The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, according to State Bank of Pakistan data in December 2018.

Justice Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan were to be the chief guests of today's event.

Mohmand Dam contract controversy

The dam contract was awarded on a single-bid basis to a consortium of three companies led by Descon, a company previously by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, in which he and his family members currently hold ownership stakes.

A second contestant for the bid, a consortium comprising the Frontier Works Organisation, Andritz Hydro and Power China was technically disqualified and its financial bid was not considered, some top-ranking national contractors cited by Dawn said earlier.

The award of the bid to the Descon-led consortium raised questions about a possible conflict of interest and the process of the award.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda claimed the controversy around the award of the dam's contract has been created "on the agenda of international powers".

He said that Dawood had already resigned from the company before the bidding was held on July 18 ─ before the new government came to power. He added that the PM's adviser had nothing to do with the contract and had no way to influence the bidding process.

Descon only holds 30pc of shares in the consortium and the bids were evaluated by technical experts comprising Nespak, an Australian company, and another foreign firm, according to Vawda.

Wapda Chairman Hussain said that it was coincidental that the single bidder's price was also almost the same as estimated by the government and insisted there was no conflict of interest in the award of the contract to a company having links with a sitting cabinet member.

Although Hussain agreed that Descon was linked to Dawood, he maintained it had nothing to do with the bidding conducted by Wapda and dismissed the notion that he or the body was facing pressure over the groundbreaking of the project.

Abdul Razak Dawood in a statement also explained that he had founded and headed Descon like several other business ventures, but had disclosed all his business associations in writing to the prime minister and resigned from these positions before joining the government to ensure transparency and avoid conflict of interest.

The Mohmand Dam project

The construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand dam ─ which will be situated on the Swat river in the Manda area ─ is said to be imperative to resolve the problems of water scarcity and electricity shortfall in the country.

A sum of Rs2bn has been allocated for the project in the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19.

Work on the dam will begin this month and is expected to be complete within five years. It will have the capacity to store 0.676 MAF of water and generate 800 megawatts of electricity. It will also irrigate 16,000 acres of land and increase agricultural production in the area.

The completion of the project will require 8,668 acres of land mostly in Mohmand tribal district and some parts of Bajaur and Malakand.

Love Your Country
Jan 13, 2019 01:07pm

Only a photo opportunity for the CJP - nothing more, nothing less. The reality is different.

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Jan 13, 2019 01:31pm

Good initiative by the CJP. Their always will be talk of conflict of interest. It should have been solved before the start of the project.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jan 13, 2019 01:42pm

It is very unfortunate that the Chief Justice has become part of a political government by attending official ceremony of opening the dam. CJP is not a public face and must avoid political gatherings and rather focus on providing speedy justice to the people.

Recommend 0
Omer
Jan 13, 2019 01:43pm

First PTI and CJ kept claiming that PMLN did not do anything for the dam. Then, they took a u turn and claimed that contract was actually awarded in last govt's term!! Now, CJ wants to get full credit for it, although he could not generate even 1% of dam's cost!!

Recommend 0
TAYYAB
Jan 13, 2019 02:01pm

Descon is one of the best engineering companies in Pak. Y does opposition politicize everything. This is what they could have done when they had the reigns.

Recommend 0
Vinay
Jan 13, 2019 03:15pm

Against the prohect cost of Rs 309 billion only Rs 2 billion budgeted in 2018-19!!! At this rate it will take 150 years to build the dam...without even considering cost escalation !!

Recommend 0
Mubashir.Munir
Jan 13, 2019 03:26pm

It is a very good happening as Pakistani private company Descon shall be gaining access to hydraulic dam from Chinese giant which will be useful for Pakistan in maintaining the dam after it's commissiong.

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jan 13, 2019 03:55pm

Wise decision by the government to inaugrate Mohmand dam before CJ's retirement. The project is close to CJ's heart and his presence at the inaugration would serve as a recognition of his efforts to highlight water shortage issue in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
khanm
Jan 13, 2019 04:12pm

PM Khan, CJP Nisar expected to attend Mohmand Dam inauguration today ... Since it is inaugrated by Chief justice, Please make sure that water is justly distributed to both the rich and poor... and that could probably build trust for Kalabaugh dam...

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 13, 2019 04:12pm

Good initiative. Time to focus on irrigation projects, as water conservation and hydro power is need of the hour.

Recommend 0
ASI
Jan 13, 2019 04:34pm

Wondering if they would be in a position to complete the construction of this project and make it operational soonest, with the amount of money collected / allocated to it?

We do not want something left in the middle, just due to controversies

Recommend 0
Misba
Jan 13, 2019 04:42pm

2 Great Patriots- love you both

Recommend 0
kks
Jan 13, 2019 04:53pm

We need water and electricity desperately. The project is the life line for people of Pakistan. It should be started immediately with full swing.

Two billion allocated by the Government is not enough. There should be more allocation through raising funds as a surcharge on imports to expedite the project in shortest possible time.

Let it not be victim of controversy as we did before in case of another dam.

Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Jan 13, 2019 05:23pm

performed or not the inauguration stone should include the CJ name since he has spearheaded the construction of the dam. If it were not to him the dam might have ended up as another political controversy

Recommend 0
Misba
Jan 13, 2019 05:44pm

@Omer,
Plans is one thing, implementation is another matter. Remember Nandipur

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Jan 13, 2019 05:51pm

Descon is only Pakistani company among world’s largest 500. Also it is only local company with experience on large projects. Second bidder is clearly not capable to construct this large dam.

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jan 13, 2019 05:55pm

Blame the postponement on PML-N; expect a statement on it from the federal info minister.

Recommend 0

