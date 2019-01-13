DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

10 million jobs to be created soon: minister

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 13, 2019

Email

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government has reduced imports and enhanced exports and is also cutting down the fiscal deficit through its policies. ─ DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government has reduced imports and enhanced exports and is also cutting down the fiscal deficit through its policies. ─ DawnNewsTV

GUJAR KHAN: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the government had reduced imports and enhanced exports and was also cutting down the fiscal deficit through its policies.

He said 10 million new jobs would soon be created for the youth while 500,000 houses would be constructed for the poor as promised by the PTI government.

Addressing a press conference at Mangla near Jhelum, the minister said 2019 was going to be the year of an economic change in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is poised to give no let-up or make a deal or compromise on recovering looted resources of the country. He said overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and they should send foreign exchange through legal channels instead of hawala or hundi.

The minister said accountability was the election slogan of the PTI and would continue. He said grabbed lands were being retrieved from the land mafia.

The minister said Mangla and Jhelum had centuries-old history and the people of Jhelum had always defeated mafias.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Joe
Jan 13, 2019 11:11am

He said 10 million new jobs would soon be created for the youth "" Midi said the same and now he doesn't know which way to look ,when asked ,have you create. Learn from others mistake.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 13, 2019 11:13am

When and How ?

Recommend 0
Zohra
Jan 13, 2019 11:40am

Building castles in the air, question is creating jobs where, private sector, government sector etc.

Recommend 0
Fatima
Jan 13, 2019 11:42am

The red bus line, drivers of Karachi havent received their pay for last three months.

Recommend 0
Atif Sarfrsz
Jan 13, 2019 12:05pm

How?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The emperor’s new clothes

The emperor’s new clothes

As we prepare for the arrival of the next emperor, is there a child in this luckless land of ours to tell us the truth?

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 13, 2019

Regional cooperation

Revive Saarc, engage Pakistan, address regional security and economic issues.
January 13, 2019

PWDs’ challenge

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED young woman aspiring to enrol herself in a Master’s programme for clinical psychology has ...
January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...