Doctor allowed to examine Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s doctor examined him after workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a demonstration outside the Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday against the Punjab government for not taking care of their leader.

A good number of PML-N workers, led by former ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Pervaiz Malik, chanted slogans against the government and the jail administration for not allowing Mr Sharif’s cardiologist to see him after he complained of pain in his left arm.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz had claimed that the jail authorities were not allowing her father’s cardiologist to examine him.

However, after PML-N workers’ protest, the jail administration allowed cardiologist Dr Adnan to examine Mr Sharif and he suggested some tests for the PML-N leader.

Talking to reporters, Ahsan Iqbal said: “Non-provision of health facilities to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif is a violation of basic human rights. This is being done in revenge.” The acting secretary general of PML-N warned that if Mr Sharif’s health deteriorated because of lack of medical care, a case would be lodged against the prime minister, chief minister, home secretary and the jail superintendent.

He urged the chief justice of Pakistan to launch a probe into the offshore holdings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2019