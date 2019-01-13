DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Doctor allowed to examine Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 13, 2019

Email

“Non-provision of health facilities to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif is violation of basic human rights," says Iqbal.
“Non-provision of health facilities to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif is violation of basic human rights," says Iqbal.

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s doctor examined him after workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a demonstration outside the Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday against the Punjab government for not taking care of their leader.

A good number of PML-N workers, led by former ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Pervaiz Malik, chanted slogans against the government and the jail administration for not allowing Mr Sharif’s cardiologist to see him after he complained of pain in his left arm.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz had claimed that the jail authorities were not allowing her father’s cardiologist to examine him.

However, after PML-N workers’ protest, the jail administration allowed cardiologist Dr Adnan to examine Mr Sharif and he suggested some tests for the PML-N leader.

Talking to reporters, Ahsan Iqbal said: “Non-provision of health facilities to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif is a violation of basic human rights. This is being done in revenge.” The acting secretary general of PML-N warned that if Mr Sharif’s health deteriorated because of lack of medical care, a case would be lodged against the prime minister, chief minister, home secretary and the jail superintendent.

He urged the chief justice of Pakistan to launch a probe into the offshore holdings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 13, 2019

Regional cooperation

Revive Saarc, engage Pakistan, address regional security and economic issues.
January 13, 2019

PWDs’ challenge

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED young woman aspiring to enrol herself in a Master’s programme for clinical psychology has ...
January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...