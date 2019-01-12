DAWN.COM

Multan Sultans suffer blow ahead of PSL as Smith ruled out of tournament due to elbow injury

APPJanuary 12, 2019

Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation. —AFP/File
Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation. —AFP/File

Australian batsman Steve Smith, who was to play for Multan Sultans in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), has reportedly suffered an elbow injury due to which he will no longer be available to represent the PSL franchise.

According to Cricket Australia, Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation.

The fourth edition of PSL will be held from February 14 to March 17. Smith is not expected to regain full fitness in this period, read a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to play in the PSL but I wish Multan Sultans all the best for this year’s tournament,” said Steve Smith.

“I was looking forward to playing the tournament and help my team win the trophy. We have a talented squad and I am confident that they will perform very well,” the former Australian captain said.

Issuing a message on Smith’s unfortunate injury, the PCB said, “We are sad to lose a player of Steve’s calibre but we wish him a speedy recovery”.

“Hopefully we will see him in future editions of the PSL, the league’s fans would miss seeing him live in action this season,” said a PCB spokesman.

Multan Sultans would now seek a replacement for Smith at the replacement draft later this month. The draft date along with the pick order would be announced in due course.

