DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi minister visits Gwadar to inspect construction site of proposed oil refinery

Dawn.comUpdated January 12, 2019

Email

Saudi delegation headed by Minister for Energy, Industry, and Minerals Khalid Abdul Aziz D Al Falih visited Gwadar. —PID/File
Saudi delegation headed by Minister for Energy, Industry, and Minerals Khalid Abdul Aziz D Al Falih visited Gwadar. —PID/File

A Saudi delegation headed by Minister for Energy, Industry, and Minerals Khalid Abdul Aziz D Al Falih visited Gwadar on Saturday to inspect the site for the proposed oil refinery, Radio Pakistan reported.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan received the Saudi delegation at the deep seaport city — an ultimate destination of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Describing the proposed refinery a "state-of-the-art facility", Sarwar Khan said it would be the biggest investment of the Saudi government in Pakistan, for which a memorandum of understanding was expected to be signed later this month, read a statement issued by the ministry.

The petroleum minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying cordial relations.

The CEO of Al Buainain group, an associate company of Aramco, was also part of the delegation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign memoranda of understanding for more than $10 billion Saudi investment in Pakistan this month. The government will also sign similar MoUs with China, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia over the next two months.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
bhaRAT©
Jan 12, 2019 08:06pm

Visible changes coming to fruition.

Recommend 0
faisal
Jan 12, 2019 08:22pm

time has turned for Pakistan now. Alhamdulillah there are too many oil reserves as per exxon mobil. saudi knows the quantity of oil here so they invested in oil refinery. nobody invests in oil refinery unless they are sure that reserves are enough for decades to come.

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Jan 12, 2019 08:24pm

Very very very good news. Government is moving right direction.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A blessing in disguise?

A blessing in disguise?

Should we not welcome the fact that the government did not sign an IMF agreement on terms it felt were harsh?

Editorial

January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...
Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...