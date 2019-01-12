DAWN.COM

Olivier takes five as South Africa lead in third Test

AFP | APUpdated January 12, 2019

Vernon Philander celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Imamul Haq during the second day of the third Test. —AFP
Duanne Olivier took his third five-wicket haul of the series as South Africa gained a 77-run first innings lead on the second day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Olivier took five for 51 as Pakistan were bowled out for 185. They lost their last five wickets for 16 runs.

South Africa recovered from a careless start to the morning session to eventually take three wickets and reduce Pakistan to 111-5 in its first innings at lunch.

The Proteas dropped four catches and missed a run out chance and had another injury worry over fast bowler Dale Steyn before the three strikes in the space of 38 runs set Pakistan back.

Imamul Haq avoids a bounce. —AFP
Duanne Olivier removed nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas for 11 and Asad Shafiq for a duck in the same over.

Vernon Philander dismissed Imamul Haq for 43 shortly before lunch to ultimately give South Africa a successful session.

Pakistan was 17-2 overnight and Abbas frustrated South Africa on the second morning, putting on 47 with opener Imam-ul-Haq until Olivier finally sent him packing, off an edge to Theunis de Bruyn at third slip.

Olivier had new batsman Shafiq caught behind three balls later.

Steyn saw three of the four dropped catches go down off his bowling and also left the field temporarily holding his right shoulder, which was the same shoulder in a career-threatening injury for Steyn in 2016. Steyn returned to the field and bowled again, though, allaying fears of serious damage.

South Africa made 262 all out on the first day. Pakistan, 2-0 down and with the series already lost, is seeking to avoid a 3-0 whitewash.

Babar Azam was 41 not out at lunch and captain Sarfraz Ahmed 8 not out with Pakistan 151 runs behind with five wickets remaining.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 12, 2019 03:53pm

Here we go again, same old story that we are used to - our so called batsmen failed to score under pressure. This is the delimma and we don't focus on our consistent weaknesses and, a result, same old mistakes are repeated again and again.

It’s not me
Jan 12, 2019 04:51pm

Pakistan all out for 185.Could have done better.

M. Emad
Jan 12, 2019 05:04pm

Congratulations, South Africa Cricket Team !

Jehengir khan
Jan 12, 2019 05:09pm

From 169 for 5 to a85 all out....top batsmen and lower half collapse....all familiar story of pak batting... 77 runs lead in first innings is too much to handle .....

Iqbal
Jan 12, 2019 05:19pm

Pakistan got All out scoring 185 runs and South Africa took a lead of 94 run including 2nd innings run as of now.

pervez
Jan 12, 2019 05:36pm

SA Already 102 ahead with 9 wickets in hand.

PAK-1
Jan 12, 2019 06:18pm

Another 3 day match

