DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Not going to IMF for now, mini-budget to be unveiled on Jan 23: Asad Umar

Talqeen ZubairiUpdated January 12, 2019

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar says the government is going to unveil mini budget on Jan 23.— DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Asad Umar says the government is going to unveil mini budget on Jan 23.— DawnNewsTV

The federal government has decided not to enter an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for now, Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday.

The finance minister made the remarks while talking to businessmen at the Karachi Chamber of Commence and Industry (KCCI).

Umar said that instead of rushing into the IMF programme, the government was exploring alternative options.

Furthermore, the finance minister announced that the government will unveil a mini-budget on Jan 23 instead of Jan 21. He associated the two-day delay to an impending foreign trip of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The finance minister said that his visits of Lahore and Karachi were regarding a one-point agenda: the amended finance bill, which he said will facilitate businessmen.

Umar indicated that the amended bill will also carry "some good news" for the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) .

The minister said that he consulted all stakeholders over the upcoming mini-budget, assuring the assortment of businessmen that tax anomalies will be eliminated in the budget.

The minister rejected the impression that the government was only borrowing money, stressing that several agreements have also been signed to bring investment into the country.

"The impacts of the investment agreements will start surfacing from the next week," he added.

Asad Umar, even before he was sworn in, had said that the economy would need an infusion of more than $12 billion within six weeks.

In a later interview with Bloomberg, he had said that the nation’s financial gap was somewhere between $10bn to $12bn, adding that the new government would need a bit extra so it doesn’t “live on the edge”.

In October last year, Saudi Arabia had announced a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan’s ailing economy. The package includes $3bn in balance of payments support and just as much in deferred payments on oil imports.

The UAE had also announced a package exactly the same size and terms and conditions as given by Saudi Arabia. The all-weather friend, China too, had pledged to lend $2 billion to Pakistan to shore up dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Moreover, Islamabad and Riyadh are expected to ink memorandum of understanding (MoUs) to bring in Saudi investment in excess of $10bn this month. Pakistan is also eyeing similar MoUs with China, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia over the next two months.

The federal cabinet has also approved a strategy to issue so-called 'Panda bonds' in the Chinese market to raise foreign exchange from global markets.

'Budget bomb'

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced in a statement that it strongly opposes the government's decision to unveil the mini budget.

The party's vice president and senator, Sherry Rehman, expressed grave reservations against rising inflation and the government's announcement of the mini budget.

"Will this inquilab sarkar (revolutionary government) announce a new mini budget every four months?" she asked in ridicule of the decision.

She said that the government should make preparations for an annual budget and that this was not the time to announce a mini budget.

The PPP leader likened the decision to a "budget bomb" being dropped on the people based on supposed conditions put forth by the IMF.

"Every month new taxes are being imposed and some commodity or the other sees a hike in prices," she said in vexation.

"One day the prices of medicines go up and the next, a mini budget is announced," Rehman said adding that the government is "robbing the people of the right to live".

She said that the "tsunami of change" had now transformed into a "storm of inflation".

Rehman recalled that inflation stood at 5.8 per cent in July, whereas now it had gone up to 6.2pc.

She said that those who claimed being "friends of businessmen" are in fact their enemies and declared that the government is incapable of running the economy.

The PPP leader further criticising the government's performance said that in the past five months they had "done nothing but raise slogans for economy and accountability".

IMF Loan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Jjacky
Jan 12, 2019 01:36pm

Will go later.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jan 12, 2019 01:48pm

How can he go to the IMF. China will not allow details to be made public (what happened to IK promise on this?) and minus that, no IMF loan.

Recommend 0
Mangal
Jan 12, 2019 01:50pm

IMF has put tough conditions, powered by United States.

Recommend 0
Judge
Jan 12, 2019 01:50pm

These guys are too confused. May be IMF denied giving loans.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 12, 2019 01:50pm

'Not going to IMF for now' is a good news and indicates that we are financially better now and will come out of our mess soon with the help of our friendly countries and nation's determination. There is no doubt that both PPP and PMLN looted tax payers money for their personal interests and greediness.

Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 12, 2019 01:54pm

Oh, IMF would be disappointed and frustrated.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 12, 2019 01:59pm

Dodged the bullet. Good work Asad.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 12, 2019 02:05pm

Expect a U-turn after 15 days.

Recommend 0
Zain Ansari
Jan 12, 2019 02:21pm

I Guess the damage is already done, I wish professionals would take control of affairs!

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Jan 12, 2019 02:27pm

It seems because of the US influence, IMF wanted to put strict conditions on any package, such as increases in power tarrifs, tax rate, duty, and PTI would not want it in its first year in power. This is obviously not a good news because pakistan would have to pay higher rates in her dealings with other institutions now. At least it is decided now and they can focus on reforms now.

Recommend 0
TP
Jan 12, 2019 02:37pm

If you need FDI in country it's very important that government has consistency. Flip flopping will cause more pain. Be transparent in explaining the deals.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 12, 2019 03:02pm

Because request will be rejected

Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 12, 2019 03:03pm

Flip Flop government

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A blessing in disguise?

A blessing in disguise?

Should we not welcome the fact that the government did not sign an IMF agreement on terms it felt were harsh?

Editorial

January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...
Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...