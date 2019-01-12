CJP tells 'respectable' Dr Yasmin Rashid to not be fazed by criticism

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday lauded Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid as he advised her to not be fazed by criticism.

Dr Rashid has been on the receiving end of severe criticism by the chief justice in recent weeks, first over the issue of Punjab Healthcare Commission's board and then on a lack of legislation regarding Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

The chief justice had expressed his disappointment with Dr Rashid's performance since taking charge, saying that he had a lot of expectations from her.

However, in what seemed a departure from his evaluation of the minister's conduct, the chief justice today appreciated Dr Rashid when told by the minister that his recent remarks had led to the opposition demanding her resignation.

"[We] will not let you resign; you should keep doing your work," the top judge said while addressing Dr Rashid during the hearing on private universities. "There is no need to be worried. You are very respectable. Your entire career has been stainless."

Justice Nisar offered the minister advise from personal experience, saying: "Campaigns are run against us as well; there are such Whatsapp groups. Should we stop working in such a situation then?"

"Your character is worthy of admiration and we do not have the words to appreciate with," the judge added.