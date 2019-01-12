DAWN.COM

President of UN General Assembly to visit Pakistan this month

Masood HaiderUpdated January 12, 2019

This will be the first visit to the Asia-Pacific region by the president of the UNGA since Espinosa assumed office.—AFP/File
UNITED NATIONS: The president of the UN General Assembly will visit Pakistan from Jan 18 to 22 at the invitation of the government, according to the spokesperson for the UNGA president.

This will be the first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region by the president of the UN General Assembly since María Fernanda Espinosa assumed office in September.

A statement said that she is “looking forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing my work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the GA”.

She will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as well as representatives of the UN and of civil society and women’s organisations.

Ms Espinosa’s delegation includes her Chef de Cabinet, Senior Adviser, a communications specialist, a coordination officer and her personal assistant.

Travel costs are being covered by Pakistan and by the regular budget of the UNGA’s Office, according to the statement.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2019

Fastrack
Jan 12, 2019 09:24am

Another respectable and highly symbolic initiative. Big diplomatic inroads. And why mention expenses, sir? UN covers travel. Host covers stay. Big deal?

Sangeeta
Jan 12, 2019 10:45am

An opportunity to raise the Kashmir issue, atrocities by India, self determination, plebiscite, civilian deaths etc, will be most vital complaints to the President of UN.

Monika
Jan 12, 2019 10:49am

Imran Khan will be ready with the set of list against India to be presented to María Fernanda Espinosa for peace and stability in the region and the K.

