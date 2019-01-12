DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘PM to appear before NAB whenever summoned’

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 12, 2019

Email

Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the PTI does not believe in the policy of conflicts in politics. — File
Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the PTI does not believe in the policy of conflicts in politics. — File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in the policy of conflicts in politics and that the government does not have the power to send someone to jail.

Talking to the media here on Friday, the minister said that the PTI government has only acted upon the decisions of courts. “Not even a single case was initiated against the leadership of PPP and PML-N during the PTI government. Rule of law prevails in the country and everyone is equal before it,” he added.

Read: If opposition leader can appear before NAB, so can prime minister: NAB chief Javed Iqbal

He commented that Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear before the National Accountability Bureau whenever summoned.

He further said some elements were creating hurdles in the creation of south Punjab province by spreading baseless propaganda. In the past, funds for south Punjab were distributed among other provinces, but not anymore.

He further said that a civil secretariat for south Punjab will be made functional during the ongoing fiscal year, while a separate public service commission was also being established.

The foreign minister said that after coming into power the government’s priority was to improve ties with countries that had strained during the tenure of the previous government. “We improved our relations with Saudi Arabia, and because of the improved foreign policies of the PTI government Riyadh gave Islamabad a financial package of $12 billion. The UAE and China also announced financial aid of $3bn and $2bn, respectively. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is also coming to Pakistan on March 23 along with a delegation of investors,” he claimed.

He further said premier Khan is going to Qatar on Jan 22, adding that Doha had announced employment for 100,000 Pakistanis. The Foreign Ministry was actively promoting foreign investment in the country through economic diplomacy, he added.

He further said that he had asked all Central Asian nations to play their role for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, however, some forces were against it. It was because of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the US had changed its attitude towards Pakistan and agreed for a dialogue, Mr Qureshi claimed.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A blessing in disguise?

A blessing in disguise?

Should we not welcome the fact that the government did not sign an IMF agreement on terms it felt were harsh?

Editorial

January 12, 2019

FATF progress

THE latest consultations between the Financial Action Task Force and Pakistani officials have, according to claims...
January 12, 2019

Not so sunny

WITH some foreign exchange inflows lined up from ‘friendly countries’ and the first favourable data on the trade...
January 12, 2019

Tobacco revenues

IT is sad to note that while focusing on the travails of the local tobacco industry, there is little by way of...
Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...