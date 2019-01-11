DAWN.COM

Two guards held for stabbing Chinese national, looting Rs3 million in Karachi's DHA

Imtiaz AliJanuary 11, 2019

The Chinese national was at his residence on Thursday night when the two suspects attacked him with a knife. — AFP/File
Police on Friday arrested two security guards from Jamshoro who allegedly attacked a Chinese national in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood with a knife and robbed him of Rs3 million cash and other valuables late on Thursday night.

The held suspects are guards of a private security company named Polizia, DIG South Sharjeel Karim Kharal said.

The injured Chinese national, Shi Qingpu, was residing in Karachi while doing private business, the officer revealed.

Darakshan police said Shi was at his residence located on Khayaban-i-Rahat in DHA Phase VI on Thursday night when his two guards stabbed him and made away with Rs3m in cash.

After receiving information about the incident, the DIG South established a special team which managed to arrest the suspects after they had fled Karachi, at Jamshoro Toll Plaza. The cash looted by the suspects, a mobile phone, the knife used in the incident and a Mauser pistol were recovered from them by the police.

The injured foreigner was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton where SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah and Clifton SP Suhai Aziz met him. His condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the performance of the DIG South and DIG Hyderabad over the arrest of the suspects.

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 11, 2019 11:46pm

Good and swift police work! Kudos...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Asif
Jan 12, 2019 12:06am

When they will arrest abidi killers

Abba leo
Jan 12, 2019 12:11am

Let's see how fast and how much prison they will get? Or may be they will be out on a bail.

