'Aleema baji is benamidar for Imran Khan,' claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

Dawn.comUpdated January 12, 2019

"Your politics has now been limited to concocting false stories," Fawad Chaudhry responds to Marriyum Aurangzeb's tweet.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday raised questions over the sources of income with which Aleema Khanum — Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister — had allegedly bought a multi-storey building in the United States, and labelled her a "benamidar" [ostensible owner] for the premier.

In a statement on Twitter, the PML-N leader cast aspersions on the discovery of the expensive property, saying: "What were the sources with which Aleema baji bought the multi-billion rupee property? Aleema baji, is in fact, Imran Khan's benamidar."

She further remarked that the "sources [of income] can [rather] be traced to the fundraising held for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and the board members of Namal University".

Aurangzeb's tweet drew a sharp response from Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who gave the following rebuttal: "When you yourself have not done an ounce of good in your life, then don't make institutions like Shaukat Khanum and Namal University controversial and that too in order to breathe new life into your dead [opposition] politics."

He reminded the PML-N leader that Aleema Khanum had never held public office and had already declared all her property.

"Your politics is now limited to concocting false stories," the information minister further said.

Meanwhile, PPP also erupted into a fury over reports regarding the newfound property. Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani demanded that the name of Aleema Khanum be placed on the exit control list and has called for a probe into the alleged property ownership of the premier's sister, DawnNewsTV reported.

Furthermore, Sindh Works and Services Minister Nasir Hussain Shah proposed that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) be formed to probe the matter regarding PTI's "fake accounts".

The Supreme Court on December 13 had ordered Aleema Khanum to pay Rs29.4 million in taxes and fine for concealing her property abroad, warning that failure to deposit the amount would entail confiscation of her properties.

