Maryam says Nawaz’s cardiologists not being granted access to him in jail

Dawn.comJanuary 11, 2019

Nawaz Sharif "needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," Maryam says. — AP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday stated that her father is suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina", while serving a seven-year sentence for corruption in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail

Taking to Twitter, Maryam complained that Sharif's cardiologists "have been trying to get access to him all day but permission not granted".

"He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," she wrote.

